The Last Word Before Game 9 at NC State

No. 8/7 Georgia Tech Football (8-0, 5-0 ACC) at NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC) Saturday, Nov. 1 · 7:30 p.m. · Raleigh, N.C. · Carter-Finley Stadium

DID YOU KNOW? With 81 touchdowns responsible for (48 passing, 31 rushing) in 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, Haynes King needs just three touchdowns to break Georgia Tech’s all-time record for touchdown responsibility, currently held by Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton.

THE UNIFORM

The night fits 🕯️ Game 9 Combo vs NC State#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/s3nDg815RQ — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 30, 2025

THE BUZZ

"𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐞’𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥.”#HaynesforHeisman x #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/4SJMfYfrkZ — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 28, 2025

Georgia Tech’s Tae Harris was one of the freshmen standouts of the weekend coming away from the win over Syracuse with the highest PFF grade (90.3) of any Yellow Jacket 🐝 @taeharris27 It’s been instant impact from the high school UA All-American and No. 3 safety in the nation pic.twitter.com/OUS2YUnDXk — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) October 27, 2025

Brent Key with a brutally honest answer on what it’s like coaching the modern college football player pic.twitter.com/KXCXWEtRq2 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) October 29, 2025

The story behind the unstoppable force⚡ Read ESPN's feature on Haynes King ⤵️#StingEm 🐝https://t.co/jY3NAYSs8Q — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 29, 2025

Georgia Tech is Top 5 in the country with a healthy Haynes King 👀#nonstop pic.twitter.com/PuZhEk0iei — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 28, 2025

Red zone defense. One of the best in the nation. 😤 🎙️ @JordanvandenB12 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8Q5Zf3WRTX — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 29, 2025

We have FOUR helmet stickers to give out to some great college quarterbacks this week!@UHCougarFB's Conner Weigman@Pitt_FB's Mason Heintschel@GeorgiaTechFB's Haynes King@MeanGreenFB's Drew Mestemaker Way to go men, keep it rollin' this season!! pic.twitter.com/Lx8tC634gp — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 29, 2025

If you're not talking – you should be. pic.twitter.com/n2KCAOdLfu — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 29, 2025

Top 5 Heisman Front Runners after Week 9 1. Haynes King QB Georgia Tech

2. Julian Sayin QB Ohio State

3. Ty Simpson QB Alabama

4. Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana

5. Air Bear Bachmeier QB BYU pic.twitter.com/IOGBVGZ13K — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2025

Haynes King is averaging over 300 yards of total offense per game 🐝👀 pic.twitter.com/tkZxfD9rOF — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 29, 2025

King named to @GoldenArmAward Top 10 List 🏆 Honoring college football’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, leadership and excellence, on and off the field. 📰 https://t.co/SalSIJAZqu#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/EnGqKuB03O — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 29, 2025

🔥 @daveyobrien QB Class of 2025 @haynes_king10 is officially a candidate for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award 🏅#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/hTXK44c45c — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 30, 2025

Six years ago he arrived as a walk-on offensive lineman. He’s now playing defensive tackle, working toward his third(!) degree, and helping lead @GeorgiaTechFB behind a pair of career games. My column on the journey of “JMo,” Jason Moore: https://t.co/tQ9uaNFYWd — Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) October 30, 2025