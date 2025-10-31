Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 9 at NC State

Share

Preview: No. 8/7 Georgia Tech at NC State (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.) Student-Athletes Media Availability (pre-NC State) Brent Key Media Availability Bowl Central

No. 8/7 Georgia Tech Football (8-0, 5-0 ACC) at NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 1 · 7:30 p.m. · Raleigh, N.C. · Carter-Finley Stadium

TV: ESPN2 | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker
Analyst: Sam Acho
Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
With 81 touchdowns responsible for (48 passing, 31 rushing) in 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, Haynes King needs just three touchdowns to break Georgia Tech’s all-time record for touchdown responsibility, currently held by Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton.

THE UNIFORM

THE BUZZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Georgia Tech Slated for Primetime at NC State
Monday: National Honors Roll in for King
Monday: ACC Honors King, Mackenny as Players of the Week
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: King Adds Maxwell Award Player of the Week to Accolades
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: King Makes Cut for Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Game 9 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: Electric Avenue to Headline Final Helluva Block Party of Regular Season
Thursday: Inside The Chart: One Moore Ride
Thursday: King Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025
Friday: 2026 Football Season Ticket Renewals to Begin on Nov. 4

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football 2026 Football Season Ticket Renewals to Begin on Nov. 4

Jackets’ home slate to include seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including Colorado and Tennessee

2026 Football Season Ticket Renewals to Begin on Nov. 4
Football Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 9 Uniforms

White, White, Gold is the combo for primetime battle in Raleigh

Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 9 Uniforms
Football Inside The Chart: One Moore Ride

Inside the rise of defensive tackle Jason Moore

Inside The Chart: One Moore Ride
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets