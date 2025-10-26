Georgia Tech Slated for Primetime at NC State

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced late Saturday night that No. 7 Georgia Tech will return to primetime next Saturday, Nov. 1, when it kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at NC State. The ACC matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0 ACC) is 8-0 for only the sixth time in its 133-season football history (1917, 1928, 1942, 1952, 1966, 2005) and 5-0 in ACC play for the first time in its 43 seasons in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are one of only six remaining undefeated teams in the nation.

Next Saturday’s trip to NC State is Tech’s first since 2020 and only its second in the last decade. The Jackets are 21-11 all-time versus the Wolfpack, including a 9-7 record in Raleigh, N.C.

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets still remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

