Electric Avenue to Headline Final Helluva Block Party of Regular Season

THE FLATS – 1980s new wave and radio pop band Electric Avenue , which has played more than 1,100 concerts across the U.S. and abroad over the past decade, will headline the final regular-season edition of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which will take place prior to Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 22 pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference showdown versus Pitt at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

In its third year, Helluva Block Party has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.

The pregame concert is FREE for all fans in attendance and will be held on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, just west of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The concert begins immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival on The Flats, which will take place two-and-a-half hours before kickoff. Game time for Tech-Pitt is expected to be announced on Monday, Nov. 10.

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by Georgia Tech’s historic 8-0 start and No. 7 national ranking, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final appearance of the regular season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, when they host Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 22. Click HERE for tickets.

ABOUT ELECTRIC AVENUE

We don’t get to repeat even one minute of our time here, but what if you could experience all of the youthful energy and sonic celebration that was 1980s New Wave & Radio Pop? Every sound. Every nuance. Every feeling. That’s Electric Avenue.

“If you close your eyes it’s 1985. This band is unbelievable.”

Christine Murphy, Manchester, Conn.

What started out as a one-off party gig has turned into just over a decade-long run, totaling more than 1100 concerts across the U.S. and abroad.

An Electric Avenue show is a high energy space that reminds people of a time when they came home from school, put a record on, and listened with open ears and an open heart; conjuring first dates, first cars, prom nights, weekend movies, meeting friends at the mall, while finding a sense of fashion and an identity all their own. At an EA show, 80’s music is as alive and well today as it has ever been.

If authenticity is your thing, Electric Avenue meticulously and painstakingly recreates every nuance and flavor of your favorite 80’s songs. Delving into their personal stash of vintage synthesizers and rare signal processors, an Electric Avenue show is a true labor of love. In fact, Electric Avenue’s sound is so close to that of the original artists that in 2019 Warner Music issued a cease-and-desist for using original artists recordings on their social channels. After hearing the complete live recording of Electric Avenue’s performance, Warner Music issued an apology to the band.

Electric Avenue has sailed the high seas with the The Walking Dead Cast, Kid Rock, The Impractical Jokers, Joey Fatone, and Pitbull. In 2019, EA was hand-picked and flown to Asbury Park, N.J. to provide the soundtrack for the red carpet launch of the Bruce Springsteen, Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham), New Line Entertainment 80’s-centric film, Blinded By The Light. They have had the privilege of being direct support for 80’s legend Pat Benatar, and have been joined on stage by, among others, members of Toto, Player, Talk Talk, and Little River Band.

As artists, the musicians in Electric Avenue have had a hand in the sale of over 15 million albums worldwide. They choose to perform these songs because they love them as much as you do.

If namedropping is your thing, you may have seen or heard these guys with: Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Idina Menzel, Daniel Lanois (producer for U2, Peter Gabriel), Brian Blade, Emmy Lou Harris, B-52s, Little River Band, Michael Malarkey (Vampire Diaries), Zac Brown Band, Player, RENT (our singer played Roger Davis from 2001-2004), Paula Cole, Tracy Chapman, Bobby Kimball (Toto) Kristian Bush (Sugarland), Shanice, Edwin McCain, Robbie Dupree, Rita Wilson, Lindsay Ell, Boston, Collective

Soul, Mother’s Finest, Sister Hazel, Yanni, Boyz II Men and more.

Every sound. Every nuance. Every time.

That’s Electric Avenue.

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINE

7 A.M.

All on-campus parking areas open.

6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.

5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.

4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:

Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit revelxp.com/Georgia-Tech.

A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.

Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – is a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. Electric Avenue will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

