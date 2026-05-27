Tech Athletics Exceeds Sellout Goal with 55 in 2025-26

THE FLATS – Ahead of seven sold-out games at this weekend’s 2026 NCAA Baseball Atlanta Regional, Georgia Tech athletics now stands at 55 sold-out events this year, surpassing its goal of 50 total sellouts for the 2025-26 academic year.

The full list of Georgia Tech’s 55 sellouts in 2025-26 includes:

Football – 4 (including Pop-Tarts Bowl ticket allotment)

Baseball – 16 (includes 2026 Atlanta Regional)

Volleyball – 15

Softball – 14

Men’s Basketball – 1

Men’s Tennis – 1

White & Gold Game Legends Brunch

White & Gold Game Kids Clinic

White & Gold Game Season Ticket Members event

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl Tour

“Thank you, Georgia Tech fans! Your unprecedented support of our teams and our student-athletes made surpassing our very ambitious goal of 50 sellouts possible,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to expand opportunities for our fans to come to great events on The Flats, and enhancing the fan experience for everyone in attendance. Stay tuned for more to come!”

All-session passes for this weekend sold out in just 30 seconds, as the No. 2 national seed Yellow Jackets host Oklahoma, The Citadel and UIC at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium beginning Friday, May 29. Tech takes the field at noon on Friday against the UIC Flames.

Beginning Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m., a limited number of standing room-only tickets for the NCAA Baseball Atlanta Regional will become available. Click HERE for more information on the Atlanta Regional.

To purchase tickets for all Georgia Tech athletics events, including 2026-27 football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball season tickets, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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