Unbeaten Tech Travels to NC State

Aidan Birr ranks fourth nationally in FG made per game (2.0) and ninth in FG pct. (.941)

• No. 8/7 Georgia Tech begins the final month of the regular season with an Atlantic Coast Conference road trip to NC State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

• With a win at NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC), Georgia Tech would move to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in ACC play.

• The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for only the sixth time in their 133-season football history (1917, 1928, 1942, 1952, 1966, 2025). In each of its five previous 8-0 starts, Tech won its ninth game to move to 9-0.

• The Jackets are 5-0 in ACC play for the first time in their 43 seasons in the conference.

• Tech has won seven-straight conference games dating back to last season, which ties its all-time record for most-consecutive ACC victories, set from 2009-10.

• The buzz continues to build around Georgia Tech r-Sr. QB Haynes King, who turned in a performance for the ages in last Saturday’s 41-16 win over Syracuse.

• King accounted for 395 total yards (304 passing, 91 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the win over Syracuse. He completed 25-of-31 passes, good for the highest single-game completion percentage in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 30 attempts.

• King also became the first Yellow Jacket to ever throw for three touchdowns and run for two in a game.

• With 81 touchdowns responsible for (48 passing, 33 rushing) in his first 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, King needs just three TDs to break Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton’s school record of 83 touchdowns responsible for in a career (1996-99).