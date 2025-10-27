ACC Honors King, Mackenny as Players of the Week

THE FLATS – After leading No. 7 Georgia Tech to 543 yards of offense in a 41-16 win over Syracuse, Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) and Ethan Mackenny (Marietta, Ga./Lassiter H.S.) have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback and Offensive Lineman of the Week, respectively.

King completed 25-of-31 passes (80.6%), which is the highest completion percentage in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 30 attempts in a game. He also became the first player in Georgia Tech history with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in a game, as well as one of only five NCAA Division I FBS players since 1995 with 300 passing yards, 90 rushing yards, three TD passes, two TD runs and an.800 completion percentage in a game, joining a list that includes LSU’s Jayden Daniels (2023 vs. Georgia State) and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (2019 vs. Houston).

In a historic performance, King accounted for 395 total yards (304 passing, 91 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) himself in the romp over Syracuse.

Mackenny continued to establish himself as one of the ACC’s best left tackles, as he helped pave the way for Tech to rack up its 543 yards, which included 304 through the air and 239 on the ground.

The redshirt sophomore was especially impressive protecting King’s blindside as a pass blocker. He did not allow a quarterback sack, hit, hurry or pressure, en route to earning a gaudy 87.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He also helped pave the way for the Yellow Jackets’ 239 rushing yards, which came on just 37 carries, good for 6.5 yards per rush.

The ACC QB of the Week honor is King’s second-straight, fourth in seven games this season and seventh of his career. The recognition is Mackenny’s first.

Led by King and Mackenny, Georgia Tech moved to 8-0 for the sixth time

The Yellow Jackets put their unblemished record on the line on Saturday when they travel to NC State for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

