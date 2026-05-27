September Kickoff Times Set for Tech Football

THE FLATS – Kickoff times for Georgia Tech football’s first four games of the 2026 season – through the month of September – are set following a slew of game time announcements by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners on Wednesday.

Highlighting the newly announced game times, Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated home game versus Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 12 will be played under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. The primetime assignment is befitting for the ACC-SEC showdown, which pits the Yellow Jackets and Volunteers for the 45th time in the history of their rivalry, but only the second time in the last 39 seasons. The matchup also marks the 40th anniversary of the last GT-UT battle on The Flats, a 14-13 Tech victory at was then known as Grant Field in 1986.

The following week, Georgia Tech’s matchup with in-state foe Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 19 will kick off at noon on ACC Network. Tech holds a 14-1-1 advantage in the all-time series, but the teams are meeting for only the second time in the last 88 seasons. In the only matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Bears since 1938, Tech topped Mercer, 35-10, at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 10, 2016.

The ACC and ESPN also announced on Thursday that Georgia Tech’s first road game and first conference matchup of the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Stanford will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) and be televised on ESPN. It marks the first-ever regular-season game between the Yellow Jackets and Cardinal, whose only previous matchups have come in the 1991 Aloha Bowl and the 2001 Seattle Bowl, both Tech victories.

Combined with the previously announced 8 p.m. kickoff time on ESPN for Georgia Tech’s season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3 (Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field), three of the Yellow Jackets’ first four games of the season will be played in primetime on ESPN.

In addition to the September games against Colorado, Tennessee and Mercer, Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field also includes ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Site Time TV Thursday, Sept. 3 Colorado Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Sept. 12 Tennessee Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field 7 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Sept. 19 Mercer Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Noon ACCN Saturday, Sept. 26 at Stanford* Stanford, Calif. 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT ESPN Saturday, Oct. 10 Duke* Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Saturday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech* Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Oct. 24 Boston College* Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Saturday, Oct. 31 at Pitt* Pittsburgh, Pa. Saturday, Nov. 7 Louisville* Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Saturday, Nov. 14 at Clemson* Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Nov. 21 Wake Forest* Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Saturday, Nov. 28 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

Remaining kickoff times will be announced no sooner than 12 days before gameday

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, the only way to guarantee seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.