2026 Football Season Ticket Renewals to Begin on Nov. 4

THE FLATS – Renewals for 2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets – which will include all seven of the Yellow Jackets’ home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Tech’s campus – will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Earlier this fall, Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert surveyed Tech fans requesting feedback on two options for the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 home schedule and subsequent season ticket options:

A seven-game all-in price, which would include all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference games against Colorado and Tennessee

A six-game all-in price, which would have six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – including Colorado and all ACC opponents – with the Tennessee game being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and not included in season tickets.

Georgia Tech fans overwhelmingly supported the seven-game all-in option, with more than 75% of survey respondents favoring playing all seven home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including the Tennessee game at a premium price. The most-cited reasons include the tradition of playing games on campus and the homefield advantage that the Yellow Jackets enjoy at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, where they are currently riding a 10-game winning streak.

As noted in September’s initial communication to fans, the season ticket pricing model for a seven-game schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is based on: 1) this year’s season ticket price for a six-game home schedule, with a nominal increase of 3-5% and 2) adding the seventh home game (Tennessee) at a premium price (at a strong value compared to similar high-demand matchups).

In this model, the all-in price for 2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets (seven games, including premium matchups versus Colorado and Tennessee) will range from $300-$2,575 per seat (not including suites). Important things to know about the pricing model:

In an effort to eliminate the confusion of multiple price points throughout the stadium, the base price of season tickets will be $250 for all areas – premium and non-premium.

The remaining amount of the all-in price will be the TECH Fund contribution required to purchase tickets, which will be determined by the section of the stadium where seats are located. This change will benefit season ticket members by increasing their accumulation of Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points, which are used to allocate benefits such as seat locations and parking for Georgia Tech athletics home events, including post-renovation reseating at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2027. Priority points also determine access to tickets for away games and postseason events, including ACC and NCAA Championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

The pricing model includes a 4% increase from this year’s six-game all-in price (the mid-point of the 3-5% increase noted earlier this fall, but less than the cost increases that Tech athletics has incurred to host games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field), plus adding the seventh game versus Tennessee at a premium price.

The price associated with adding the Tennessee game to the season ticket package is comparable to (and, in many cases, less than) the single-game price for similar high-profile college football matchups across the nation and in the market.

“We’re very grateful to all the Georgia Tech fans that provided their input as we considered the options for our 2026 home football schedule and season tickets,” Alpert said. “Our administration places great importance on listening to our fans and incorporating their perspectives into our decisions. In this case, the feedback was clear – the history, tradition and emotion of playing football at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is very important to Georgia Tech fans. We’re especially excited for Georgia Tech students, as having another home football weekend on campus – against a highly regarded opponent like Tennessee – will only enhance the student experience next fall.

“We’d also like to thank our great partners at AMB Sports & Entertainment and Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Alpert continued. “The leadership at AMBSE has been nothing but supportive as we explored the possibility of playing our full home slate on campus next year. We are still scheduled to play at least one home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the future, and will continue to explore possibilities to do so once we gain more clarity on what future schedules will look like due to the addition of a ninth ACC game.”

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS PRICING

SEATING LOCATION SEASON TICKET REQUIRED TECH FUND CONTRIBUTION ALL-IN PRICE *Does not include amenities fee Genesis Goal Line Club – Inside $250 $2,275 $2,525* Renasant Deck $250 $1,875 $2,125* Genesis Goal Line Club – Outside $250 $1,550 $1,800* Club Sections 2 & 3 $250 $1,500 $1,750 Club Sections 1 & 4 $250 $1,400 $1,650 Section 106 $250 $1,100 $1,350 Sections 105 & 107 $250 $1,025 $1,275 Sections 104 & 108 $250 $825 $1,075 Sections 224L, 225 & 226L $250 $725 $975 Sections 103, 109, 124, 127, 204L & 205L $250 $650 $900 Sections 204U & 205U $250 $550 $800 Sections 110, 123, 128, 203L & 206L $250 $475 $725 Sections 102, 122, 129, 223, 227, 203U & 206U $250 $400 $650 Sections 101, 111, 112, 121, 130, 131 & 132 $250 $300 $550 Upper Corners $250 $175 $425 Gold Zone $250 $50 $300

Current season ticket members will receive an email outlining the renewal process, including payment plan options. Suite holders will be contacted directly with more information regarding renewals.

