National Honors Roll in for King

THE FLATS – Following his nearly flawless performance in No. 7 Georgia Tech’s 41-16 win over Syracuse, the national accolades for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) are rolling in, as he was named one of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Award Stars of the Week on Monday. Both honors recognize college football’s top quarterbacks of the week. King accounted for 395 total yards (304 passing, 91 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the romp over Syracuse, which moved the Yellow Jackets to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The senior signal-caller completed 25-of-31 passes (80.6%), which is the highest completion percentage in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 30 attempts in a game. He also became the first player in Georgia Tech history with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in a game, as well as one of only five NCAA Division I FBS players since 1995 with 300 passing yards, 90 rushing yards, three TD passes, two TD runs and an.800 completion percentage in a game, joining a list that includes LSU’s Jayden Daniels (2023 vs. Georgia State) and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (2019 vs. Houston). No stranger to national recognition, this marks the third time in his seven games this season that King has been a member of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 and the Manning Award Stars of the Week. He was previously one of Davey O’Brien’s Great 8 following wins over Clemson and Wake Forest and was named a Manning Star for his performances against Colorado and Clemson.

Haynes King on ESPN College Gameday (pre-Syracuse)