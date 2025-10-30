King Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) is one of 36 members of the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025. The recognition puts Tech’s senior signal-caller in official contention for the 2025 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is college football’s oldest national QB award.

King is in the midst of a historic season, leading Georgia Tech to its first 8-0 start in 59 years and its first-ever 5-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Individually, King is the only player in the country that is averaging at least 200 passing yards and 90 rushing yards per game this season. In the last 10 seasons, only three power-conference players have averaged 200 passing yards and 90 rushing yards a game. All three – Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017), Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (2019) and LSU’s Jayden Daniels (2023) – were Heisman Trophy finalists, with Jackson and Daniels both winning the award.

In all, King ranks among the top five nationally in seven different statistical categories, the top 10 in nine and the top 20 in 12, including total offense (304.4 ypg), points responsible for (16.6 ppg), rushing (93.0 ypg) and completion percentage (70.6%).

With the announcement of the Class of 2025, Davey O’Brien Award fan voting has begun. Fans can vote for King by simply “liking” his personalized graphic at @daveyobrien on Facebook, Twitter and X. Fan voting will earn candidates bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds.

Semifinalists will be selected from the Class of 2025 and be announced on Nov. 12. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 and the winner of the 2025 Davey O’Brien Award will be unveiled during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12.

King and the No. 8/7-ranked Yellow Jackets put their unblemished record on the line on Saturday when they travel to NC State for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

