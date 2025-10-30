Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Jackson Hawes recorded his first-career multi-catch day and Keion White finds himself in the NFC playoff hunt in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

JACKSON HAWES recorded his first-career multi-catch day in the NFL, snagging a pair of passes for 15 yards in the Bills’ 40-9 romp over Carolina. Hawes matched his season-high with 35 snaps in the victory and currently stands as the NFL’s sixth-highest rated pass blocker with a 80.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

KEION WHITE was traded this week to the San Francisco 49ers to shore up their defensive line for their playoff chase. White played in 38 games with 18 starts for the New England Patriots over the last three seasons and will be looked at to lift an injury riddled San Francisco defensive line that currently ranks last in the NFL in pressure percentage (21.3%) and 25th in pass-rush win rate (33.8%).

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons: Did not play in Dolphins’ 34-10 victory

Week 9: vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders: 4-4 XP in Chiefs’ 28-7 victory.

Week 9: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers: two catches for 15 yards in Bills’ 40-9 victory.

Week 9: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers: four carries for three yards and one catch for three yards in Vikings’ 37-10 loss.

Week 9: at Detroit Lions (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 8: at Denver Broncos: Did not play due to injury (migraine).

Week 9: vs Arizona Cardinals (Monday 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons: Placed on the Injury Reserve list with a pectoral injury.

Week 9: vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns: Did not play

Week 9: at New York Giants (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

