Open search form
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 3 vs. The Citadel

Georgia Tech Football (1-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. The Citadel (0-2, 0-0 SoCon)
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 • 12:30 p.m. ET • Atlanta, Ga. • Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)

TICKETS: Buy Tickets Online

STADIUM INFORMATION: Gameday 101

TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market: Fox Sports Go) | Watch Online (out-of-market: ACCNX)

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Lyndsay Rowley

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Atlanta’s Sports X 1230 AM / 106.3 FM) | Sirius 108/ XM 194 | Listen Online GT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

VIDEO: The Yellow Jackets to debut new Tech Gold adidas uniforms on Saturday

Georgia Tech football will debut its new Tech Gold adidas jerseys for Saturday’s game versus The Citadel. The Yellow Jackets frequently wore gold jerseys at home in the 1990s and 2000s and they are often associated with legendary Jackets such as Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton and fellow College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

 

DID YOU KNOW?
Living up to head coach Geoff Collins’ “Minister of Mayhem” moniker, Georgia Tech ranks among the national leaders in takeaways and tackles for loss through two games this season. The Yellow Jackets have forced five turnovers in two games to rank 14th nationally. Tech has also recorded 15 tackles for loss through two contests (7.5 per game), which is tied for 28th nationally, and four sacks.

The last time Georgia Tech registered at least 15 tackles for loss and four sacks through two games of the season was in 2008.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsCIT

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Charlie Thomas named ACC Linebacker of the Week
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: #TGW: Thomas-ville
Thursday: #ProJackets Football Report: Week 1
Thursday: From the Flats (Podcast)
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Making of Mason
Thursday: Tech to Wear Gold Jerseys vs. The Citadel
Friday: Extreme Heat Policy in Effect for Saturday’s Football Game

BOBBY DODD STADIUM – 2019
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Pregame
Bobby Dodd Stadium – In-Stadium Offerings
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Technology
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Student Promotions

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
September 14, 2019 Jackets Fall in Overtime

Despite late rally, Jackets drop OT heartbreaker

Jackets Fall in Overtime
September 14, 2019 Photos: Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel

Scenes from Georgia Tech's Sept. 14 game vs. The Citadel

Photos: Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets