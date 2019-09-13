The Last Word Before Game 3 vs. The Citadel

DID YOU KNOW?

Living up to head coach Geoff Collins’ “Minister of Mayhem” moniker, Georgia Tech ranks among the national leaders in takeaways and tackles for loss through two games this season. The Yellow Jackets have forced five turnovers in two games to rank 14th nationally. Tech has also recorded 15 tackles for loss through two contests (7.5 per game), which is tied for 28th nationally, and four sacks.

The last time Georgia Tech registered at least 15 tackles for loss and four sacks through two games of the season was in 2008.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS

Every game this season, we will HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, @nathancottrell5 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fradQB51U6 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2019

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

