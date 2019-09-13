The Last Word Before Game 3 vs. The Citadel

Georgia Tech Football (1-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. The Citadel (0-2, 0-0 SoCon)
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 • 12:30 p.m. ET • Atlanta, Ga. • Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TICKETS: Buy Tickets Online
STADIUM INFORMATION: Gameday 101
TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market: Fox Sports Go) | Watch Online (out-of-market: ACCNX)
Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Lyndsay Rowley
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Atlanta’s Sports X 1230 AM / 106.3 FM) | Sirius 108/ XM 194 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
VIDEO: The Yellow Jackets to debut new Tech Gold adidas uniforms on Saturday
Georgia Tech football will debut its new Tech Gold adidas jerseys for Saturday’s game versus The Citadel. The Yellow Jackets frequently wore gold jerseys at home in the 1990s and 2000s and they are often associated with legendary Jackets such as Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton and fellow College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.
DID YOU KNOW?
Living up to head coach Geoff Collins’ “Minister of Mayhem” moniker, Georgia Tech ranks among the national leaders in takeaways and tackles for loss through two games this season. The Yellow Jackets have forced five turnovers in two games to rank 14th nationally. Tech has also recorded 15 tackles for loss through two contests (7.5 per game), which is tied for 28th nationally, and four sacks.
The last time Georgia Tech registered at least 15 tackles for loss and four sacks through two games of the season was in 2008.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 3️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @ojbronco_
👑 @iamjerryhoward
👑 @Its_Campbell
👑 @95Jahaziel
#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/vTgTlWlxEV
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 12, 2019
HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we will HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, @nathancottrell5 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fradQB51U6
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2019
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsCIT
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Charlie Thomas named ACC Linebacker of the Week
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: #TGW: Thomas-ville
Thursday: #ProJackets Football Report: Week 1
Thursday: From the Flats (Podcast)
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Making of Mason
Thursday: Tech to Wear Gold Jerseys vs. The Citadel
Friday: Extreme Heat Policy in Effect for Saturday’s Football Game
BOBBY DODD STADIUM – 2019
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Pregame
Bobby Dodd Stadium – In-Stadium Offerings
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Technology
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Student Promotions