ACC Kickoff Attendees Announced

In his first full season as the starting linebacker, Efford established himself as one of the nation’s best. He was named third-team all-ACC despite only seeing action in 10 games due to a midseason injury. Despite that, Efford led Georgia Tech in tackles for the second-straight season with 64 (6.4 per game) while also leading team with 3.0 sacks and tied for third on the squad with 5.5 tackles for loss. He averaged 7.4 tackles per game over first seven contests of the season before sustaining injury that forced him to miss the next two regular-season games.

One of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, King completed an ACC and school-record 72.9% of his attempts (196-of-269) for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while throwing just two interceptions (down from 16 the previous year). A true dual threat, King also ran 125 times for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns, giving him 2,701 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns responsible for in 11 contests. He became the first NCAA Division I player in at least the last 69 years (since 1956) with 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, a 70% completion percentage and two or fewer interceptions in a season despite missing two games and being limited in three more due to a midseason injury.

Rutherford is coming off another stellar season at wide receiver, earning honorable-mention all-ACC after playing in all 13 games and leading Georgia Tech with 62 receptions, the sixth-most in single-season school history and the most by a Yellow Jacket since Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s 76 receptions in 2006. His 62 catches in 2024 upped his career total to 136, which are also the sixth-most in Tech history and the most since Johnson’s 178 from 2004-06. He racked up 702 receiving yards, adding another 87 on the ground for a total of 789 yards of offense in his redshirt junior campaign.

Rutledge was named a first-team all-American and first-team all-ACC last season after starting all 13 games at right guard, becoming Georgia Tech’s first first-team all-American since Pressley Harvin III in 2020, and the first non-specialist to earn first-team all-America recognition for the Yellow Jackets since OL Shaq Mason in 2014. He returns for his senior season on The Flats after leading a GT offensive line that finished third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (0.69/game) and paved the way for the Jackets to rank 30th nationally in rushing offense (187.0 ypg). He was recently named a preseason second-team all-American by Phil Steele in anticipation of the 2025 season.

ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 23.

