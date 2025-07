First Saturday on The Flats Set for August 2

A liability waiver is required to participate in tailgate games and interactive activities – fans can fill out the liability waiver in advance by clicking HERE .

First Saturday on The Flats provides Tech fans with the opportunity to engage with their favorite Yellow Jackets ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. The event offers a variety of entertaining activities for the whole family, including a DJ, autograph opportunities, tailgate games and interactive experiences right on Hyundai Field. Full details, including season ticket member benefits and parking information, will be released in the coming weeks.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will celebrate the return of football with its annual First Saturday on The Flats, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission is FREE .

RSVP

Let us know if you’re planning to attend First Saturday on The Flats by clicking HERE (RSVP not required for admission).

Entrance

Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, follow @GTAthletics on X for instructions and updates.

If you have any questions about First Saturday on The Flats, please email the Georgia Tech athletics marketing, promotions and fan experience office at GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

