Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 33)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 33 includes:

the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and Georgia Tech Sports Network football analyst Sean Bedford discussing last week’s win over USF and Tech’s upcoming opponent, The Citadel;

and Georgia Tech Sports Network football analyst discussing last week’s win over USF and Tech’s upcoming opponent, The Citadel; defensive line coach Larry Knight explaining why T.K. Chimedza’s winning performance against USF was a long time coming;

explaining why T.K. Chimedza’s winning performance against USF was a long time coming; senior golfer Luke Schniederjans reflecting on his third-career victory at last weekend’s Carpet Capital Collegiate and what else he hopes to achieve in his final season on The Flats.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.