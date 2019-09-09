C. Thomas Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Thomas matched a career high with nine tackles versus USF, while also setting career-high marks with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. One of the sophomore’s sacks and the forced fumble came on a key third-and-3 play near midfield that thwarted a USF scoring opportunity, forcing the Bulls into one of their seven punts on the day. His two tackles for loss were part of Georgia Tech’s nine total stops behind the line of scrimmage, its most against an FBS opponent since 2016.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – In recognition of his performance in Georgia Tech’s 14-10 win over South Florida last Saturday, sophomore linebacker Charlie Thomas (Thomasville, Ga./Thomasville) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week, the ACC announced on Monday.

With his performance, the Thomasville, Ga. native became the first Yellow Jacket to record at least nine tackles and two sacks in a single game since Jeremiah Attaochu accomplished the feat in the 2012 ACC Championship game against Florida State.

Thomas has been a lightning rod on defense to start his sophomore campaign, leading Tech’s defense with 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, marking the best start for a Yellow Jacket defender since Julian Burnett had 20 tackles and 3.0 TFL to begin the 2011 season. The last Yellow Jacket to have at least 15 tackles and two sacks through the first two games of the season was All-American Derrick Morgan in 2009.

Under the direction of “The Minister of Mayhem,” head coach Geoff Collins, and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, Georgia Tech has amassed 15 tackles for loss and four sacks through two games, the team’s most stops behind the line of scrimmage through two contests since 2008 (15 TFL, seven sacks).

Thomas and the Yellow Jackets conclude a two-game homestand on Saturday, Sept. 14 when they host The Citadel. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Tickets are still available at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

