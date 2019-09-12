ProJackets Football Report: Week 1

THE FLATS — After a long wait through camp and preseason, Georgia Tech #ProJackets and the National Football League were finally able to kick off the regular season and a host of former Yellow Jackets had good Week 1’s.
For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller helped lead Oakland to a 24-16 win over Denver, hauling in seven receptions for 70 yards, including a 25 yard catch in the first quarter. His reception total was one more than he had the entire 2018 season.
Strong safety Morgan Burnett had an impressive opener for Cleveland, despite the Browns falling to the Titans 43-13. Burnett took down a combined six offensive players, including four total tackles and a sack to continue his fine play from preseason.
The Patriots got off to a dominant start, blasting Pittsburgh 33-3 in the Sunday night game. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped protect the pocket well in a largely air attack as New England amasses 366 passing yards to go along with 99 rushing yards.
Also continuing the consistent play was Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, who was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals in the 40-26 win over Jacksonville. In addition to his four extra-point kicks, he also booted nine kickoffs for seven touchbacks at a 64.4 clip.
For the Broncos, defensive end Adam Gotsis finished with two combined tackles (both solo) in the 24-16 loss in Oakland on Monday night.
TRANSACTIONS:
- Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas was traded on Sept. 9 to the New York Jets.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 1 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Titans 43,
Browns 13
Combined Tackles: 6
Total: 4
Assisted: 2
Sacks: 1.0
Browns (0-1)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 6
Total: 4
Assisted: 2
Sacks: 1.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 40,
Jaguars 26
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 4
FG Made: 4
Long: 46
PAT: 4
KO: 9
Avg: 64.4
Touchbacks: 7
Chiefs (1-0)
|GP: 1
FG Attempts: 4
FG Made: 4
Long: 46
PAT: 4
KO: 9
Avg: 64.4
Touchbacks: 7
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Broncos 16,
Raiders 24
GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 0
Broncos (0-1)
|GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 0
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Colts 24,
Chargers 30 (OT)
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (0-1)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Steelers 3,
Patriots 33
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 43,
Browns 13
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 0
Titans (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 0
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Steelers 3,
Patriots 33
GP: 0
Traded to the New York Jets on Sept. 9
Patriots (1-0)
|GP: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Broncos 16,
Raiders 24
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 7
Receiving Yards: 70
Longest Reception: 25
Raiders (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 7
Receiving Yards: 70
Longest Reception: 25
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.