ProJackets Football Report: Week 1

THE FLATS — After a long wait through camp and preseason, Georgia Tech #ProJackets and the National Football League were finally able to kick off the regular season and a host of former Yellow Jackets had good Week 1’s.

For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller helped lead Oakland to a 24-16 win over Denver, hauling in seven receptions for 70 yards, including a 25 yard catch in the first quarter. His reception total was one more than he had the entire 2018 season.

Strong safety Morgan Burnett had an impressive opener for Cleveland, despite the Browns falling to the Titans 43-13. Burnett took down a combined six offensive players, including four total tackles and a sack to continue his fine play from preseason.

The Patriots got off to a dominant start, blasting Pittsburgh 33-3 in the Sunday night game. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped protect the pocket well in a largely air attack as New England amasses 366 passing yards to go along with 99 rushing yards.

Also continuing the consistent play was Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, who was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals in the 40-26 win over Jacksonville. In addition to his four extra-point kicks, he also booted nine kickoffs for seven touchbacks at a 64.4 clip.

For the Broncos, defensive end Adam Gotsis finished with two combined tackles (both solo) in the 24-16 loss in Oakland on Monday night.

TRANSACTIONS:

Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas was traded on Sept. 9 to the New York Jets.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.