Bobby Dodd Stadium 2019 – Pregame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opens its seven-game 2019 home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the historic on-campus, midtown-Atlanta home of the Yellow Jackets.
Part 1 of a four-part series outlining new stadium initiatives and reminders for fans prior to attending Saturday’s season opener focuses on important items for fans before they enter Bobby Dodd Stadium.
PARKING
- All parking areas on Georgia Tech’s campus and areas surrounding campus that are operated by Georgia Tech and Park Mobile on football gamedays open at 7 a.m. for gameday parking (exception: for the Yellow Jackets’ game vs. NC State on Thursday, Nov. 21, parking areas will open for gameday parking at 5 p.m.).
- Parking is available for purchase on a single-game basis – click HERE to pre-purchase a parking spot online.
- There are 13 total ADA-accessible bus stops and golf cart shuttle stops on and around Georgia Tech’s campus that will pick up those who need assistance getting to and from Bobby Dodd Stadium from their parking area. Click HERE for a map of shuttle stop locations. Shuttles will drop off and pick up riders at each of the four corners of the stadium (buses near Gates 1 and 10 on the south end of the stadium – North Ave.; golf carts near Gates 4 and 8 on the north end of the stadium – Bobby Dodd Way). Shuttles will run from four hours prior to kickoff (10 a.m. for Saturday’s home opener vs. USF) until approximately an hour after the conclusion of the game.
- Tailgating is permitted in all parking areas but grills are not allowed inside any parking decks or garages.
- Parking on sidewalks, lawns and green space or landscaped areas is prohibited. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to impoundment and fines.
MARTA AND RIDESHARE DROP-OFF/PICK-UP
- Due to limited parking on and around Georgia Tech’s campus, fans are encouraged to utilize MARTA and/or ridesharing services to get to Bobby Dodd Stadium on gameday.
- On MARTA, take any red or gold line train to the North Avenue MARTA station. Follow the signs to North Ave./West Peachtree St. after getting off the train. Turn right on North Ave. and cross the street, walking towards All Saints Episcopal Church. Follow North Ave. to Bobby Dodd Stadium (about a 5-10 minute walk from the MARTA station).
- For fans that utilize rideshare services, a designated rideshare drop-off/pick-up location is located at the corner of 5th Street and Techwood Drive, just two blocks from Bobby Dodd Stadium.
404 TAILGATE
- For fans that utilize MARTA and/or ridesharing services or those that simply don’t want the stress of putting together their own tailgate party, the 404 Tailgate is a great option to participate in the great college football tradition of tailgating without the hassle.
- New in 2019, the 404 Tailgate is a FREE, top-of-the-line tailgate party located atop Peters Parking Deck (just north of Bobby Dodd Stadium).
- Traditional tailgating menu items, freshly grilled by Georgia Tech athletics’ new premium caterer Proof of The Pudding, will be available for purchase, as will a selection of beer, wine and soft drinks.
- The 404 Tailgate’s cash bar will be the only place on Georgia Tech’s campus outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s premium seating areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased on gameday.
- The 404 Tailgate will also feature lounge seating with TVs to watch other action from around college football and a great view overlooking Yellow Jacket Alley, where head coach Geoff Collins will lead the Yellow Jackets into Bobby Dodd Stadium two-and-a-half hours before game time.
TAILGATE GUYS
- For fans that want a private tailgating experience without the hassle, VIP tailgating experiences are available through Georgia Tech’s partnership with Tailgate Guys.
- Tailgate Guys offers tailgating packages to accommodate parties from five people to 2,000.
- For more information on Tailgate Guys’ Georgia Tech packages, click HERE or contact Tailgate Guys online (click HERE), by phone (404-430-6765) or by email (gt@tailgateguys.com).
WRECKFEST
- Wreckfest, Georgia Tech’s traditional pregame party at Callaway Plaza (located right outside the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium), returns in 2019.
- Wreckfest begins three hours before kickoff (11 a.m. for Saturday’s 2 p.m. kickoff vs. USF).
- Family-friendly activities include face painters, balloon and caricature artists, inflatables and more.
- Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech Bookstore will be on hand selling the latest gameday gear.
- Concession offerings, including Sonny’s BBQ and Chick-fil-A, will be available.
YELLOW JACKET ALLEY
- Yellow Jacket Alley – Georgia Tech’s pregame walk to Bobby Dodd Stadium – will begin two-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff (11:30 a.m. for Saturday’s home opener vs. USF).
- Fans are encouraged to line Brittain Drive between 4th Street and Bobby Dodd Way to welcome and cheer head coach Geoff Collins and the Yellow Jackets as they make their way to the stadium, led by the Georgia Tech marching band and spirit squads.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
- To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Georgia Tech Athletic Association facilities, the GTAA implemented a policy beginning with the 2018-2019 academic year that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into stadiums/arenas. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a 4.5″ x 6.5″ clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, grocery bags, cinch bags, non-approved chair backs and seat cushions**, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
- Click HERE for Georgia Tech athletics’ full clear bag policy.
- Click HERE for clear bag policy FAQ.
HEAT PRECAUTIONS
- Long-range forecasts call for temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for Saturday’s season opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
- To assist fans in beating the heat, the following cooling fans and Water Monster filling stations will be available in and around Bobby Dodd Stadium:
- Section 101 – Water Monster
- Sections 103-104 – cooling fans (2)
- Sections 109-111 – cooling fan
- Sections 114-116 – cooling fan
- Sections 116-119 – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)
- Sections 201-202 – cooling fan
- Sections 207-208 – Water Monster and cooling fan
- Section 212 – cooling fan
- Section 216 – Water Monster and cooling fan
- Sections 223-225 – cooling fan
- Sections 226-228 – cooling fan
- Sections 229 – Water Monster
- Gate 4/5 Entrance – Water Monster
- Gate 9/Techwood Market – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)
- Wreckfest (Callaway Plaza) – cooling fan
- As a reminder, to provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Bobby Dodd Stadium, fans may not bring outside food or drink into the stadium. However, fans are encouraged to bring empty, plastic water bottles, which can be filled for free at any of the seven Water Monster stations throughout the stadium.
