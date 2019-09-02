Bobby Dodd Stadium 2019 – Pregame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opens its seven-game 2019 home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the historic on-campus, midtown-Atlanta home of the Yellow Jackets.

Part 1 of a four-part series outlining new stadium initiatives and reminders for fans prior to attending Saturday’s season opener focuses on important items for fans before they enter Bobby Dodd Stadium.

PARKING | MARTA/RIDESHARE | 404 TAILGATE | TAILGATE GUYS | WRECKFEST | YELLOW JACKET ALLEY | CLEAR BAG POLICY | HEAT PRECAUTIONS