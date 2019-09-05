Bobby Dodd Stadium 2019 – Student Promotions

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opens its seven-game 2019 home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the historic on-campus, midtown-Atlanta home of the Yellow Jackets.

Part 4 of a four-part series outlining new stadium initiatives and reminders for fans prior to attending Saturday’s season opener highlights additions to the gameday experience geared towards Georgia Tech students at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

An EXCITED, ENERGIZED and ENGAGED Georgia Tech student body is vital to the gameday experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium for ALL fans, the student-athletes representing the Institute on the field and recruits on hand that may be experiencing a Georgia Tech gameday for the first time! Therefore, the following initiatives and promotions have been put in place to encourage Georgia Tech students to arrive early (be in your seats 30 minutes prior to kickoff – 1:30 p.m. for this Saturday’s home opener vs. USF), stay late and BE LOUD while cheering on your Yellow Jackets.

WHITEOUT TANK TOP GIVEAWAY | STUDENT SECTION D.J. | #SEASON TICKETS | STUDENT SINGLE-GAME TICKETS | TAP AND GO STUDENT ENTRY