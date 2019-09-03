Bobby Dodd Stadium 2019 – In-Stadium Offerings

CLICK HERE FOR PART 1 – PREGAME

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opens its seven-game 2019 home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the historic on-campus, midtown-Atlanta home of the Yellow Jackets.

Part 2 of a four-part series outlining new stadium initiatives and reminders for fans prior to attending Saturday’s season opener highlights in-stadium offerings inside Bobby Dodd Stadium this season.

SEASON-TICKET MEMBER DISCOUNTS

Once again in 2019, Georgia Tech football season-ticket members will receive discounts on both concessions and merchandise inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

For concessions, season-ticket members will receive a $2 discount on combo choices at all 20 “Burdell’s Bites” locations throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium (click HERE for a list of items available in discounted combos).

for a list of items available in discounted combos). For apparel and souvenirs from Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech locations inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, season-ticket members will receive a 10-percent discount on all purchases. This discount can be applied only on gameday at locations inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

NEW CONCESSIONS ITEMS

All 20 “Burdell’s Bites” concessions locations inside Bobby Dodd Stadium will have two new premium items on the menu this year – chicken tenders and loaded macaroni and cheese – to go along with traditional stadium fare (hot dogs, sausage, soft pretzels, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, candy and Coca-Cola products).

TECHWOOD MARKET

In an effort to alleviate congestion at entry gates and concession lines, Georgia Tech will once again expand the footprint of Bobby Dodd Stadium into Techwood Drive on the stadium’s east side for all home games this season. The expanded footprint will include new entry points for Gates 8 and 9.

The stadium footprint expansion into Techwood Drive includes the return of the Techwood Market in 2019.

Techwood Market features a wide range of new concession options that are available to fans during the game (beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff through the start of the third quarter), since it is within the stadium footprint.

Techwood Market not only presents fans with additional concession options, but also helps alleviate congestion and shorten long lines at other concessions locations on the east side of the stadium.

TICKETS

