Bobby Dodd Stadium 2019 – Technology

CLICK HERE FOR PART 1 – PREGAME

CLICK HERE FOR PART 2 – IN-STADIUM OFFERINGS

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opens its seven-game 2019 home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the historic on-campus, midtown-Atlanta home of the Yellow Jackets.

Part 3 of a four-part series outlining new stadium initiatives and reminders for fans prior to attending Saturday’s season opener highlights technological components that will enhance the fan experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall.

GAMEDAY 101

Gameday 101 is the new one-stop web page for all items related to navigating Bobby Dodd Stadium on gamedays, including parking information, stadium maps and policies, concessions information and more.

Gameday 101 is located at ramblinwreck.com/gameday101.

TECH TALK VIRTUAL ASSISTANT

New in 2019, fans with questions or concerns on gameday are encouraged to visit Georgia Tech’s new TECH TALK Virtual Assistant.

The TECH TALK Virtual Assistant is available to answer any questions about the Georgia Tech gameday experience, including queries about tickets, venue policies and amenities, parking and transportation and more.

The TECH TALK Virtual Assistant is located at ramblinwreck.com/techtalk.

TEXT BUZZ

Beginning four hours before kickoff on gamedays, fans can also request assistance by texting BUZZ to 78247.

LIVE MOSAIC FOR USF

For Saturday’s home opener against USF, fans are encouraged to be a part of Georgia Tech history by helping build a live mosaic to commemorate Geoff Collins ’ first game as head coach at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

’ first game as head coach at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fans can snap photos from anywhere using their own phones, then by posting photos to their own Instagram and Twitter accounts using the #404Takeover hashtag, it will become a part of the live mosaic.

hashtag, it will become a part of the live mosaic. Fans that stop by the live mosaic activation booth in Callaway Plaza (on the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium) as they leave the game will receive a 2×3” printed photo to take home.

360 FAN PHOTO FOR USF

Also in commemoration of Collins’ first home game at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech is partnering with Gigapixel to take a 360 fan photo during Saturday’s home opener vs. USF.

At the end of the first quarter, a 360-degree photo of Bobby Dodd Stadium will be taken from midfield and will include every fan in the stands.

After the game, a high-resolution, 360-degree interactive photo will be posted online that allows fans to zoom in to find themselves, then share via email or social media.

Fans can opt in to receive a notification when the 360 fan photo is available by texting RAMBLIN to 800-344-7266.

TICKETS

Thanks in large part to the excitement surrounding head coach Geoff Collins’ first season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, 2019 Georgia Tech football season tickets (beginning at just $219), Stinger Mobile Passes (starting at just $149) and single-game tickets (beginning at just $15) continue to sell briskly, so buy yours today! For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.