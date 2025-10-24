Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Syracuse

No. 7 Georgia Tech Football (7-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 25 · Noon · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 139 or 194 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with three players that have rushed for at least 400 yards this season: Haynes King (560), Jamal Haynes (409), Malachi Hosley (407).

THE UNIFORM

MIRACLE ON TECHWOOD DRIVE 10-YEAR REUNION

THE BUZZ

