The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Syracuse

No. 7 Georgia Tech Football (7-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 25 · Noon · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 139 or 194 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with three players that have rushed for at least 400 yards this season: Haynes King (560), Jamal Haynes (409), Malachi Hosley (407).
THE UNIFORM
MIRACLE ON TECHWOOD DRIVE 10-YEAR REUNION
Moment by Moment 🎥 The Miracle on Techwood Drive
🛒 https://t.co/MXVsjiThaX
🎫 https://t.co/socLqDY7kW#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/XXOkHCtUQf
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) October 24, 2025
THE BUZZ
