King, Gilmore Earn ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) and Jy Gilmore (Citra, Fla./North Marion H.S.) have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Quarterback and Defensive Back of the Week, respectively, for their performances in the Yellow Jackets’ 27-18 win over Duke. King totaled 325 yards of offense (205 passing, 120 rushing) and Gilmore stuffed the defensive stat sheet with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack and two pass breakups to help lead Georgia Tech to the victory, which moved the Yellow Jackets to 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and propelled them to No. 7 in this week’s national polls, their highest regular-season ranking since 2009.

King was especially impressive in the second half at Duke, when he amassed 240 of his 325 total yards and led the Jackets to scores on four-straight possessions, turning a 10-7 deficit early in the third quarter into a commanding 27-10 lead with just over two minutes to go in the ballgame. He capped his stellar performance with a 28-yard touchdown run, his 10th of the season. Georgia Tech’s redshirt senior signal-caller continued to rewrite the school’s record books, most notably by passing and rushing for at least 100 yards for the fourth time this season and seventh time as a Yellow Jacket, adding to his own school record for most games with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a career. With his 205 passing yards, he also became only the fifth player with at 6,000 yards through the air as a Yellow Jacket (and the first to do it while playing just three seasons at Tech). He also became only the fourth NCAA Division I FBS quarterback since 2015 with double-digit rushing touchdowns in three-straight seasons, and the first ACC signal-caller to do it since Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville from 2015-17.

Gilmore’s 11 tackles led all players in Saturday’s game and was his most since transferring to Tech from Georgia State prior to this season. He helped lead a Georgia Tech defensive effort that held Duke, which was averaging 36.5 points per game, to less than half of its season scoring average and a season-low 68 rushing yards. Gilmore and the Yellow Jackets’ defense were also especially stout in the second half, when they held the Blue Devils to just 66 yards and no points over three series that spanned 14:53, which allowed the Jackets’ offense to score on four-straight possessions and turn the 10-7 deficit into the 27-10 lead. The ACC Quarterback of the Week award is King’s third of the season (prev.: Aug. 29 at Colorado, Sept. 13 vs. No. 12 Clemson) and sixth of his career. The honor is Gilmore’s first.

