King, Gilmore Earn ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) and Jy Gilmore (Citra, Fla./North Marion H.S.) have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Quarterback and Defensive Back of the Week, respectively, for their performances in the Yellow Jackets’ 27-18 win over Duke.
King totaled 325 yards of offense (205 passing, 120 rushing) and Gilmore stuffed the defensive stat sheet with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack and two pass breakups to help lead Georgia Tech to the victory, which moved the Yellow Jackets to 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and propelled them to No. 7 in this week’s national polls, their highest regular-season ranking since 2009.
King was especially impressive in the second half at Duke, when he amassed 240 of his 325 total yards and led the Jackets to scores on four-straight possessions, turning a 10-7 deficit early in the third quarter into a commanding 27-10 lead with just over two minutes to go in the ballgame. He capped his stellar performance with a 28-yard touchdown run, his 10th of the season.
Georgia Tech’s redshirt senior signal-caller continued to rewrite the school’s record books, most notably by passing and rushing for at least 100 yards for the fourth time this season and seventh time as a Yellow Jacket, adding to his own school record for most games with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a career. With his 205 passing yards, he also became only the fifth player with at 6,000 yards through the air as a Yellow Jacket (and the first to do it while playing just three seasons at Tech). He also became only the fourth NCAA Division I FBS quarterback since 2015 with double-digit rushing touchdowns in three-straight seasons, and the first ACC signal-caller to do it since Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville from 2015-17.
Gilmore’s 11 tackles led all players in Saturday’s game and was his most since transferring to Tech from Georgia State prior to this season. He helped lead a Georgia Tech defensive effort that held Duke, which was averaging 36.5 points per game, to less than half of its season scoring average and a season-low 68 rushing yards. Gilmore and the Yellow Jackets’ defense were also especially stout in the second half, when they held the Blue Devils to just 66 yards and no points over three series that spanned 14:53, which allowed the Jackets’ offense to score on four-straight possessions and turn the 10-7 deficit into the 27-10 lead.
The ACC Quarterback of the Week award is King’s third of the season (prev.: Aug. 29 at Colorado, Sept. 13 vs. No. 12 Clemson) and sixth of his career. The honor is Gilmore’s first.
VIDEO: Cinematic Recap - Victory #7
King, Gilmore and the Yellow Jackets return home on Saturday for an ACC battle with Syracuse. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
In addition to celebrating homecoming on The Flats for the 76th time, Georgia Tech will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the “Miracle on Techwood Drive” win over Florida State in 2015 during Saturday’s game. Tickets still remain – click HERE to secure your seats online.
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 24% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.
Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.
Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.