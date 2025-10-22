Key Adds Dodd Trophy Watch List to Tech’s Midseason Accolades

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is one 24 head coaches on the official midseason watch list for the 2025 Dodd Trophy. Named in honor of legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the Dodd Trophy is presented to college football’s Coach of the Year who stands out for his commitment to the three pillars of Dodd’s coaching philosophy – scholarship, leadership and integrity.

In his third full season as the head coach at his alma mater, Key has led Georgia Tech to a 7-0 start (4-0 ACC) and No. 7 national ranking. The Yellow Jackets’ 7-0 start is their first since 1966 (Dodd’s 22nd and final season at the helm of the Jackets), while their No. 7 national ranking is their highest in-season ranking since 2009.

After taking over a program that had won just 10 of its previous 38 games prior to him being named interim head coach five games into the 2022 season, Key has led Tech to a 25-16 record as head coach, including an 8-1 mark against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. Only halfway through his third full season at the helm, his 21 wins since the beginning of the 2023 campaign are tied for the fourth-most ever by a Georgia Tech head coach in his first three full seasons. The only coaches with more – Paul Johnson (25 – 2008-10), Dodd (23 – 1945-47) and William Alexander (23 – 1920-22) – are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

With his inclusion on the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list, Key is now on the official midseason watch lists for coach-of-the-year awards whose namesakes are closely associated with his alma mater (Dodd Trophy) and his native Alabama (Bear Bryant Award).

The Dodd Trophy midseason watch list was created taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR), commitment to service and charity in the community and on-field success thus far in the 2025 season.

The winner of the 2025 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in January.

In addition to Key being on the midseason watch lists for the Dodd Trophy and the Bryant Award, two Yellow Jackets – PK Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) and OL Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) – were named second-team midseason all-Americans (Birr by the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and Athlon and Rutledge by The Athletic and Athlon).

Key and the Yellow Jackets return home on Saturday for an ACC battle with Syracuse. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

