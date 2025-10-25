Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech Football Saturday

THE FLATS – The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend on the I-75/I-85 Connector. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (Noon kickoff) and other homecoming events on Georgia Tech’s campus (including Georgia Tech swimming and diving alumni meet at 8 a.m. at McAuley Aquatic Center).

Fans driving to campus are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

***UPDATE: SATURDAY AT 8:30 A.M.***

Southbound exits 84 (I-85 – 17th/14th/10th Streets) and 250 (I-75 – 16th/14th/10th Streets) remain closed. Timeframe for reopening has not been determined.

Fans are urged to leave their homes early and identify alternative routes to campus!

***UPDATE: SATURDAY AT 6:30 A.M.***

In addition to the previously announced closures listed below, the following exit ramps are also currently CLOSED:

Exit 84 from I-85 South to 17th, 14th and 10th Streets (scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m.)

Exit 250 from I-75/85 Connector northbound to 10th and 14th Streets, Georgia Tech (scheduled to be closed through the weekend)

Friday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m.

I-75/85 Connector northbound from Freedom Parkway to 17 th Street – four right lanes closed

Street – I-75/85 Connector southbound from 17 th Street to 10 th Street – three right lanes closed

Street to 10 Street – Exit 250 from I-75 South to 16th, 14th and 10th Streets – FULL EXIT RAMP CLOSED

Additionally, fans are reminded that Fowler Street on Georgia Tech’s campus will be closed from 8:30-9:30 a.m. for the annual Ramblin’ Wreck homecoming parade. Click HERE for more details on campus road closures related to homecoming events.

MARTA and rideshare services are both convenient to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for fans that wish to avoid driving and parking for Saturday’s homecoming game.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

RIDESHARE

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.