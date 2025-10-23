Campus Road Closures for Homecoming Traditions

THE FLATS – Road closures for Georgia Tech homecoming traditions such as the Mini 500, Freshman Cake Race and Ramblin’ Wreck Parade will affect traffic and parking for this weekend’s multitude of athletics events.
Fans driving to campus to cheer on the Yellow Jackets on Friday and Saturday are asked to please review the information below very carefully. Fans are also encouraged to give themselves extra time to park on campus, as delays due to road closures are likely, as well as consider alternative methods of getting to campus, such as MARTA or rideshare services.
FOR GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS HOME EVENTS ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24
Events
Baseball – White & Gold World Series Game 2 (5 p.m. – Mac Nease Baseball Park)
Softball – Fall Exhibition Game vs. Auburn (7 p.m. – Mewborn Field)
Volleyball – vs. Cal (7 p.m. – O’Keefe Gym)
Parking Information
In preparation for Saturday’s homecoming activities, parking will be prohibited on Fowler Street beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.
FREE parking for fans attending baseball, softball and volleyball will be available in the following parking areas:
- O’Keefe Lot (off 6th Street) ***volleyball season-ticket holders only***
- McCamish Lot (off Fowler Street)
- Family Housing Parking Deck (off 10th Street)
FOR GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS HOME EVENTS ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25
Events
Helluva Block Party – ft. Yellow Jacket Alley and Dasha (8 a.m. – North Avenue)
Swimming & Diving – Alumni Meet (8 a.m. – McAuley Aquatic Center)
Football – vs. Syracuse (Noon – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field)
Baseball – White & Gold World Series Game 3 (7 p.m. – Mac Nease Baseball Park)
Traffic and Parking Information
6 a.m. – North Avenue closes between Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street for Helluva Block Party.
7 a.m. – All campus parking areas open.
7-7:15 a.m. – As the Freshman Cake Race concludes, fans that are accessing Peters Parking Deck via Fowler Street (between Ferst Drive and 4th Street) must be prepared to show Peters parking pass to police officers that are directing traffic and expect delays as officers may periodically hold traffic for the safety of runners.
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Fowler Street will be closed between 10th Street and Ferst Drive for the Ramblin’ Wreck Parade.
During this time, fans that traditionally utilize Fowler Street between 10th Street and Ferst Drive to access their parking areas must use alternative routes. See map below for road closure in blue.
MARTA and rideshare services are both convenient to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for fans that wish to avoid driving and parking for Saturday’s homecoming game.
MARTA
Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.
RIDESHARE
Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
PARKING
Single-game parking is still available on and near Georgia Tech’s campus.
Click HERE to purchase a single-game parking pass and click HERE for full information on parking, including a parking shuttle map and walking distances from parking areas to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
