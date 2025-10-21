7th-Ranked Jackets Host Syracuse in Homecoming Clash

Georgia Tech is one of only four teams in the country to be Top 10 in redzone offense (.963) and Top 15 in redzone defense (.739) (Keith Lucas/Georgia Tech athletics photo)

• Riding its best start in 59 years and its highest in-season national ranking in 16 years, No. 7 Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) returns home to face Syracuse for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

• With last Saturday’s 27-18 win at Duke, Georgia Tech moved to 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and only the eighth time in the school’s 133 seasons of football (1917, 1928, 1942, 1947, 1952, 1964, 1966 and 2025).

• The Yellow Jackets’ leapt to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press and US LBM (coaches) polls, which is their highest national ranking since they were ranked No. 7 in the final coaches poll of 2014 and their highest in-season ranking since they spent three weeks at No. 7 in both polls in 2009.

• Tech is also 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 1998.

• The Jackets moved to 7-0 with a 27-18 win at Duke last Saturday. Tech used a 20-0 scoring spurt in the second half to turn a 10-7 deficit into a commanding 27-10 lead in the victory.

• Georgia Tech QB Haynes King was once again the catalyst to victory for the Yellow Jackets at Duke. King had 325 yards of total offense in the win (205 passing, 120 rushing), including 240 yards in the second half alone.

• Tech’s defense held Duke to less than half of their season scoring average (the Blue Devils were averaging 36.5 ppg coming in) and to a season-low 68 rushing yards in last Saturday’s win.

• For the first time in their series history, Georgia Tech and Syracuse are squaring off for a third-straight season. The Yellow Jackets topped the Orange, 31-22, the last time Syracuse visited Atlanta in 2023, but dropped a 31-28 decision last season

in Syracuse.

