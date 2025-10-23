Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Jordan Mason got back in the touchdown column in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

JORDAN MASON had another strong performance on Sunday, tallying 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Mason has served as Minnesota’s primary tailback since Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the Injured Reserve list after Week 2. Since this, Mason has 68 carries for 292 yards and 4 touchdowns. Aaron Jones is set to return this week for the Vikings, but Mason has established himself to be a key part in this offense with no signs of stopping. Minnesota heads to Los Angeles as they play the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

DARREN WALLER suffered a pectoral injury this Sunday, placing him on the Injured Reserve list for the Dolphins. Waller had stepped into a large role in Miami’s offense, catching four touchdowns in three games. This is Waller’s second injury this season, suffering a hip strain during the preseason, and he will be able to return after Week 11 for the Dolphins. Miami hits the road as they take on the Falcons this Sunday.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 7: at Cleveland Browns: Did not appear in Dolphins’ 31-6 loss.

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 1-1 FG, 4-4 XP in Chiefs’ 31-0 victory.

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ABC)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 15 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD in Vikings’ loss.

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 7: vs. Washington Commanders: Did not play due to injury (migraine).

Week 8: at Denver Broncos (Sunday 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 7: at Cleveland Browns: Placed on the Injury Reserve list this week with a pectoral injury.

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans: Returned to action from injury, recorded 1 tackle in Patriots’ 31-13 victory.

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 24% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025. Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets. Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.