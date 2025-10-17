The Last Word Before Game 7 at Duke

No. 12 Georgia Tech Football (6-0, 3-0 ACC) at Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 18 · 12:00 p.m. · Durham, N.C. · Wallace Wade Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 137 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
The Jackets have surrendered 24 points or less in regulation of six-straight victories for the first time since 1978, when they allowed 24 points or less in seven-consecutive wins.
THE UNIFORM
Keeping it rolling 💨
Game 7 Combo vs Duke#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/PeiiDuDWzV
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2025
Bags packed. Same mission 🐝 pic.twitter.com/uDXGQcT6pf
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2025
THE BUZZ
King Earns ACC AP Midseason Top Offensive Player 🔥
No. 10 completed 20 of 24 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and ran for 60 yards with scoring runs of 26 and 2 yard vs VT
📰 https://t.co/uNb4tkMSMO#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/6OMcECV4zW
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2025
Rise and redemption of Georgia Tech's Haynes King, the toughest player in college football https://t.co/FkiBvsNzei
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 17, 2025
Both Georgia Tech and Duke are undefeated in ACC play 😤
Who you got this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/nQJs6wlIKq
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 16, 2025
GT Offensive Line is named to the @JoeMooreAward Midseason Honor Roll 🦾
The award recognizes the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/e8Y2hcgn9j
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2025
Brent Key named to the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List 🏆
📰 https://t.co/zZKT83Pso6#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/VfzDUSqKT9
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 15, 2025
You like balance?@GeorgiaTechFB through 6 games:
✔️ Rushing yards: 1428
✔️ Passing yards: 1433
# 9️⃣ nationally in yards per play (7.26) pic.twitter.com/HUzmAajxQF
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) October 14, 2025
Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
🏆 @Keylan301
📰 https://t.co/YSnQR94C7Z#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/mlk2eXFM3l
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 15, 2025
No QB runs it better 🏃♂️💨 @haynes_king10
Nation’s QB leader in rushing TDs
This season 👉 9
Career 👉 31#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/N8W2iCKl30
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 14, 2025
Coach Key sat down with ACCN Football Podcast yesterday 🎙️
Watch the full episode here ➡️ https://t.co/Kp6nPCUFtZ#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/T8mxPzimzN
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 14, 2025
Nationally touted QBs.
Both undefeated in ACC play.
This matchup is a must-watch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/azz86KhQbd
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 16, 2025
Rutledge & Birr named Midseason All-Americans ⭐️@Keylan301 | @Birrskiii
📰 https://t.co/hyBiKVRmoP#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zIgM32Cp0k
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 17, 2025
