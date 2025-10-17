Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 7 at Duke

Game Preview Brent Key Press Conference Student-Athlete Press Conferences Inside the Chart: Blocking In The Blood

No. 12 Georgia Tech Football (6-0, 3-0 ACC) at Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 18 · 12:00 p.m. · Durham, N.C. · Wallace Wade Stadium

TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 137 or 193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
The Jackets have surrendered 24 points or less in regulation of six-straight victories for the first time since 1978, when they allowed 24 points or less in seven-consecutive wins.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Georgia Tech Moves to No. 12
Monday: Oct. 25 Homecoming Game to Kick Off at Noon
Monday: VIDEO: Brent Key on ACCN Football Podcast
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Rutledge Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: Georgia Tech’s Key Named to Bryant Award Midseason Watch List
Wednesday: Yellow Jackets’ Offensive Line Honored Among Nation’s Best
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Game 7 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Blocking in the Blood
Friday: Birr, Rutledge Named Midseason All-Americans

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 24% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

