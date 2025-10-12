Georgia Tech Moves to No. 12

THE FLATS – Following Saturday’s 35-20 win over Virginia Tech, unbeaten Georgia Tech football moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press (media) and US LMB coaches polls, which were released on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0 ACC) are ranked for the fifth-consecutive week, their longest run in the national rankings since they were ranked in the final seven polls of the 2014 season. The No. 12 national ranking is their highest since they were also ranked No. 12 in the first poll after the conclusion of the 2014 regular season and is their highest within the regular season since they were ranked 12th on Oct. 9, 2011. The No. 12 ranking matches Tech’s highest regular-season ranking since it was ranked No. 7 on Nov. 22, 2009.

Georgia Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in 59 seasons (1967-2025). The Jackets clinched bowl eligibility with Saturday’s win over VT, marking the second-earliest date that Tech has ever become bowl eligible (GT attained bowl eligibility in 2011 on Oct. 8).

Tech puts its unblemished record on the line next Saturday (Oct. 18) when it travels to Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) for a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Following the showdown at Duke, Georgia Tech returns home to face Syracuse on Oct. 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

