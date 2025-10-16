Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

DARREN WALLER has been a critical pickup for the Miami Dolphins, racking up his fourth touchdown in just three weeks. After returning from retirement, Waller has already recorded his longest streak of games with a touchdown reception in his career and has the second highest single-season touchdowns in his career. Waller’s presence has been felt all around Miami, with praise coming from both coaches and players constantly. The Dolphins look to bounce back this week as they head to Cleveland to face off against the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Did not appear in Dolphins’ 29-27 loss.

Week 7: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions: 1-1 FG, 3-4 XP in Chiefs’ 30-17 win.

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons: appeared in 54% of offensive snaps in Bills’ 24-14 loss.

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 6: at Carolina Panthers: 3 total tackles (1 solo) in Cowboys’ 30-27 loss.

Week 7: vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers: two catches for 12 yards and touchdown in Dolphins’ 29-27 loss.

Week 7: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints: Ruled out due to injury.

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

