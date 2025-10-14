Rutledge Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) is one of 54 premier student-athletes included on the official midseason watch list for the 2025 Lombardi Award. The Lombardi Award honors college football’s top lineman or linebacker.

Among the 54 members of the midseason watch list, Rutledge is one of only five offensive guards, a group that also includes Texas’s D.J. Campbell, Army West Point’s Paolo Gennarelli, Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon and Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth.

Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top guards, Rutledge anchors a Georgia Tech offensive front that has paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank among the nation’s top 25 in fewest sacks allowed (t-4th – 0.5/gm), rushing offense (11th – 238.0 ypg), total offense (13th – 476.8 ypg) and scoring offense (24th – 36.7 ppg).

Individually, Rutledge has allowed no sacks and just one quarterback pressure in 397 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Yellow Jackets rushed for 147 yards and totaled 358 yards in their 24-21 win over then-No. 12-ranked Clemson on Sept. 13.

He’s helped lead No. 12 Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to only its second 6-0 start in 59 years and its highest regular-season ranking since 2011.

Semifinalists for the 2025 Lombardi Award will be announced on Nov. 4 and four finalists will be selected on Nov. 18. The winner of the 52nd Lombardi Award will be announced on Dec. 10 in Houston.

Rutledge and the Yellow Jackets put their unblemished record on the line this Saturday when it travels to Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Following Saturday's duel at Duke, the Jackets return home on Saturday, Oct. 25 for their annual homecoming game versus Syracuse.









