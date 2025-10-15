Yellow Jackets’ Offensive Line Honored Among the Nation’s Best

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s offensive line has been honored as one of the nation’s best through the first half of the season, as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive front is one of 24 included on the midseason honor roll for the 2025 Joe Moore Award. The Joe Moore Award annually recognizes college football’s top offensive line.

Georgia Tech’s offensive line has played an integral role in the No. 12-ranked Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 start. The big men up front have paved the way for Tech to rank among the nation’s leaders in fewest sacks allowed (t-fourth nationally – 0.5 per game), rushing offense (11th – 238.0 ypg) and total offense (476.8 ypg – 13th).

The group has been led by left tackle Ethan Mackenny (Marietta, Ga./Lassiter H.S.), left guard Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.), center Harrison Moore (Southlake, Texas/Carroll H.S.), right guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) and right tackle Malachi Carney (Pleasant Grove, Ala./Pleasant Grove H.S.), who have all started all six games this season. Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen, Rutledge was one of only five guards to make the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award (nation’s best lineman or linebacker) earlier this week.

For the first time ever, the Joe Moore Award’s midseason honor roll was revealed during a special episode of “Trench Life,” which aired live on the Joe Moore Award’s YouTube channel on Wednesday night. During the show, CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic, FanDuel Sports Network’s Mike Golic Jr. and CBS Sports analyst and Joe Moore Award co-founder Aaron Taylor unveiled the best offensive lines in the country and provided analysis and commentary on what made each of the stand out during the first half of the season. To view Wednesday’s show, click HERE.

Semifinalists for the 2025 Joe Moore Award will be announced on Nov. 5.

Georgia Tech puts its unblemished record on the line this Saturday when it travels to Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 24% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.