Oct. 25 Homecoming Game to Kick Off at Noon

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s homecoming game versus Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 25 will kick off at noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2, with the designation being determined following the conclusion of games on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Georgia Tech has won each of its first three homecoming games under head coach Brent Key and is 56-18-1 all-time in its homecoming games, dating back to 1949.

With the Yellow Jackets standing at 6-0 for only the second time in the last 59 seasons, ranked No. 12 nationally and riding a nine-game home winning streak, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season is up 25% over the same point in 2024. Last Saturday’s crowd of 50,878 for the Jackets’ 35-20 win over Virginia Tech was GT’s largest for an ACC game since 2016.

Georgia Tech puts its unblemished record on the line this Saturday when it travels to Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

