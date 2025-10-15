Georgia Tech’s Key Named to Bryant Award Midseason Watch List

The Bear Bryant Award is presented annually to the college football coach whose contributions make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is one of 25 head coaches on the official midseason watch list for the 2025 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award, the American Heart Association (which administers the award) announced on Wednesday.

In his third full season as the head coach at his alma mater, Key has led Georgia Tech to a 6-0 start (3-0 ACC) and No. 12 national ranking. The Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 start is their first since 2011 and only their second in the last 59 seasons. Tech stands at No. 10 nationally in ESPN’s Strength of Record metric.

After taking over a program that had won just 10 of its previous 38 games prior to him being named interim head coach five games into the 2022 season, Key has led Tech to a 24-16 record as head coach, including a 7-1 mark against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. Less than halfway through his third full season as head coach, he is already one of only five coaches in Georgia Tech history to lead the Jackets to at least 20 wins in his first three full seasons at the helm, and three of the previous four (William Alexander, Bobby Dodd and Paul Johnson) are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

With his inclusion on the Bear Bryant Award midseason watch list, Key is now on the official watch lists for coach-of-the-year awards whose namesakes are closely associated with his alma mater (Dodd Trophy) and his native Alabama (Bear Bryant Award).

The 40th Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award will be presented on January 21 in Houston during a ceremony broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Key and the Yellow Jackets put their unblemished record on the line this Saturday when they travel to Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) for a pivotal ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

