No. 12 Georgia Tech Travels to Duke for Pivotal ACC Contest

Georgia Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in the last 59 seasons, dating back to 1967. With a

win on Saturday, the Jackets would move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)

• One of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-standing rivalries stages one of its most pivotal all-time matchups on Saturday when No. 12 Georgia Tech visits Duke.

• Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) are squaring off for the 92nd time on the gridiron, but for the first time since Tech officially began ACC play in 1983, both teams enter the matchup with undefeated conference records (min. one ACC game played for each team).

• The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils met every season from 1933-2022 before the 90-year streak was snapped when they weren’t scheduled to play in 2023.

• Duke is currently Georgia Tech’s third-most common all-time opponent, behind only archrival Georgia (118 meetings) and Auburn (92), but Saturday’s game will pull Duke even with Auburn for the Yellow Jackets’ second-most common gridiron foe.

• Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 55-31-1, including wins in each of the last four matchups.

• Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in the last 59 seasons. With a win on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets would move to 7-0 for the first time since they started 9-0 in 1966.

• The Jackets are also 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2011. With a win on Saturday, they would move to 4-0 in conference action for the first time since 1998, when they went on to win a share of the ACC championship.

• Saturday’s matchup features two of the ACC’s top quarterbacks in Georgia Tech’s Haynes King and Duke’s Darian Mensah. King and Mensah rank second and first in the ACC, respectively, in total offense this season (King – 282.2 ypg, Mensah – 298.3 ypg).

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.