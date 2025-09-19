Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Temple

TICKETS: Saturday vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day - 4:30 p.m.) Parking Helluva Block Party ft. Radio 80s Band Traffic Alert Expanded and Revised Concessions Footprint Media Roundup

No. 18/19 Georgia Tech Football (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Temple (2-1, 0-0 American)
Saturday, Sept. 20 · 4:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: The CW (In Atlanta: Ch. 17 – Peachtree TV) | Channel Finder
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Analyst: Will Blackmon
Sideline Reporter: Wes Bryant

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 138 or 194 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

Traffic Alert

Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity on the I-75/I-85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Temple football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (4:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

  • Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.
  • Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.

Saturday, Sept. 20 – 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

  • Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound between University Avenue and I-20.
  • Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

The Shaky Knees Music Festival is taking place this weekend at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Impact on fans attending Saturday’s game should be minimal, but please be aware of the potential increased traffic in and around Midtown and consider alternate routes to campus.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

Rideshare

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Expanded and Revised Concessions Footprint

To enhance traffic flow and decrease congestion, Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will offer an expanded and revised concessions footprint on the lower West concourse to include:

  • 5 New Portable Concession Locations
    • 4 interior portable concession locations have been relocated and 1 has been added on the West concourse.
    • The new locations of those 5 portable concession locations are:
      • 3 upon entry at Gate 4 on the north end of the stadium
      • 2 upon entry at Gate 1 on the south end of the stadium
    • These portables will have water, Coca-Cola products, beer and snacks (popcorn and peanuts) available at each location.
  • Relocation of Gate 1 Ticket Scanners
    • In order to accommodate the new portable concession locations, Gate 1 ticket scanners will be moved away from the West concourse, towards North Avenue.
  • New Stanchions at Permanent Concessions Locations
    • To aid in queue and traffic flow, new stanchions will be in place at all permanent concession locations throughout the West concourse.

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s No. 18 (Associated Press)/19 (coaches) national rankings are its highest in 10 years, dating back to when the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 14/16 in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

THE TRAILER

THE UNIFORM

THE CAPTAINS

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Georgia Tech Makes 2025 Top-25 Debut
Monday: Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Kickoff Set for Noon
Monday: VIDEO: Victory #3 – Cinematic Recap
Monday: King Brings in Haul of National Honors
Monday: King, Rutledge, Daniels, Birr Named ACC Players of the Week
Monday: Georgia Tech Named Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Team of the Week
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: Georgia Tech-Clemson Draws Historic TV Audience
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: More National Honors Roll in for Jackets
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: Game 4 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Storm Chaser
Friday: GT Football Media Roundup
Friday: Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech Football

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Sept. 20 vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of this week’s Hike and Spike package, which includes tickets to Saturday’s football game versus Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Friday’s highly anticipated volleyball showdown versus archrival Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Click HERE for more on Hike and Spike special offer.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

