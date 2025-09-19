The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Temple

No. 18/19 Georgia Tech Football (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Temple (2-1, 0-0 American)
Saturday, Sept. 20 · 4:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: The CW (In Atlanta: Ch. 17 – Peachtree TV) | Channel Finder
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Analyst: Will Blackmon
Sideline Reporter: Wes Bryant
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 138 or 194 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
Traffic Alert
Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity on the I-75/I-85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Temple football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (4:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.
Friday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.
- Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.
- Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.
Saturday, Sept. 20 – 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound between University Avenue and I-20.
- Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.
Shaky Knees Music Festival
The Shaky Knees Music Festival is taking place this weekend at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Impact on fans attending Saturday’s game should be minimal, but please be aware of the potential increased traffic in and around Midtown and consider alternate routes to campus.
MARTA
Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.
Rideshare
Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Expanded and Revised Concessions Footprint
To enhance traffic flow and decrease congestion, Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will offer an expanded and revised concessions footprint on the lower West concourse to include:
- 5 New Portable Concession Locations
- 4 interior portable concession locations have been relocated and 1 has been added on the West concourse.
- The new locations of those 5 portable concession locations are:
- 3 upon entry at Gate 4 on the north end of the stadium
- 2 upon entry at Gate 1 on the south end of the stadium
- These portables will have water, Coca-Cola products, beer and snacks (popcorn and peanuts) available at each location.
- Relocation of Gate 1 Ticket Scanners
- In order to accommodate the new portable concession locations, Gate 1 ticket scanners will be moved away from the West concourse, towards North Avenue.
- New Stanchions at Permanent Concessions Locations
- To aid in queue and traffic flow, new stanchions will be in place at all permanent concession locations throughout the West concourse.
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s No. 18 (Associated Press)/19 (coaches) national rankings are its highest in 10 years, dating back to when the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 14/16 in Week 3 of the 2015 season.
THE TRAILER
Coming Soon
THE UNIFORM
𝐀 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫: The story of Georgia Tech football’s grey alternate uniforms and their nod to the past, present and future of Georgia Tech.
📰 https://t.co/tzJKnL0S5X#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/EIHGfabG6u
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2025
Grey steel, White & Gold shine ⚡️
Game 4 Combo vs Temple#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/uBrMRI99e6
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2025
Grit. Toughness. Old meets the new.
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxajT https://t.co/mBZNvMo9XB pic.twitter.com/ZBnkQCx4oO
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2025
THE CAPTAINS
Coming Soon
MORE BUZZ
This week’s standout student-athletes 🧠 @Keylan301 x @OmarDaniels_10 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/6bEHq3heVP
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2025
Brent Key: 1 | Gorilla: 0 🦍#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/fyS9dBcAmr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2025
Live at @newrealmbrewing for Coach’s Show!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zXMViCc6TK
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2025
Omar Daniels was once a reluctant defensive back.
He’s now a pad-rattling, hit stick of a safety for @GeorgiaTechFB.
My column on the Jackets’ ACC DB of the Week — and the story of the uniform number that ties it all together: https://t.co/GhuiBa5jyz
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) September 18, 2025
The Jackets are making noise – and the nation’s taking notice. pic.twitter.com/GytJownxFL
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 18, 2025
The nation tunes in for Tech 👀
📰https://t.co/e7zVKXwpcm#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/7An0rqRBz5
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2025
The Best Student Sections of Week 3!
Atlanta was rockin on their way to that upset👀
Who am I missing? Let me know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/lsdcgC40bv
— Throne Spud (@ThroneSpud) September 15, 2025
✅The votes are in, and the people have spoken!
This week's #ManningAward QB of the Week is….
🏆 Haynes King, Georgia Tech
🏈 20-of-28, 314 total yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, QBR: 69.1 pic.twitter.com/yA3rW7GmIY
— Manning Award (@ManningAward) September 17, 2025
Posted up 🙌
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxajT #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/pfCL8PgnfW
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 17, 2025
"We're not done yet, we're not even anywhere close to where we need to be."
🗣️ @haynes_king10 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/XDFimRV2KF
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 17, 2025
Support the team and our heroes!
Get your tickets for this Saturday vs. Temple 🏈
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/pMoxcu63EJ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 17, 2025
I love this Georgia Tech team
Haynes King is THE GUY #PMSLive https://t.co/jwzITYrLa2 pic.twitter.com/GaPZ6U3Iku
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 16, 2025
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Sunday: Georgia Tech Makes 2025 Top-25 Debut
Monday: Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Kickoff Set for Noon
Monday: VIDEO: Victory #3 – Cinematic Recap
Monday: King Brings in Haul of National Honors
Monday: King, Rutledge, Daniels, Birr Named ACC Players of the Week
Monday: Georgia Tech Named Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Team of the Week
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: Georgia Tech-Clemson Draws Historic TV Audience
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: More National Honors Roll in for Jackets
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: Game 4 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Storm Chaser
Friday: GT Football Media Roundup
Friday: Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech Football
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Sept. 20 vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day) – Click HERE for tickets.
Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.
Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.
Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.
Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of this week’s Hike and Spike package, which includes tickets to Saturday’s football game versus Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Friday’s highly anticipated volleyball showdown versus archrival Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Click HERE for more on Hike and Spike special offer.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.