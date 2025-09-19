The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Temple

Traffic Alert

Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity on the I-75/I-85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Temple football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (4:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.

between 17th Street and University Avenue. Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.

Saturday, Sept. 20 – 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound between University Avenue and I-20.

between University Avenue and I-20. Some ramps within this area will also close. Signage will direct drivers to detour routes.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

The Shaky Knees Music Festival is taking place this weekend at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Impact on fans attending Saturday’s game should be minimal, but please be aware of the potential increased traffic in and around Midtown and consider alternate routes to campus.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

Rideshare

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.