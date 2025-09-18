Georgia Tech Unveils Game 4 Uniforms

A FOUNDATION FOR BUILDING VICTORIES TOGETHER: THE STORY OF GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL’S GREY ALTERNATE UNIFORMS AND THEIR NOD TO THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF GEORGIA TECH

The base color of Georgia Tech football’s new dark grey alternate uniforms pay homage to the Georgia Institute of Technology’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. The utilization of grey is extensive in the industrial and technological fields, as it portrays strength, stability and longevity – like Tech football and the Institute it represents, grey is steady and composed, less about flash and more about grit.