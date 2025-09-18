Georgia Tech Unveils Game 4 Uniforms

A FOUNDATION FOR BUILDING VICTORIES TOGETHER: THE STORY OF GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL’S GREY ALTERNATE UNIFORMS AND THEIR NOD TO THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF GEORGIA TECH
The base color of Georgia Tech football’s new dark grey alternate uniforms pay homage to the Georgia Institute of Technology’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. The utilization of grey is extensive in the industrial and technological fields, as it portrays strength, stability and longevity – like Tech football and the Institute it represents, grey is steady and composed, less about flash and more about grit.
Grey is the prominent color in the enduring foundations and frameworks of both ancient (stone) and modern (concrete, steel) structures. Like a locomotive that enters a tunnel and bursts through the other side as a high-speed train, the grey uniform pays tribute to the titans of industry that call Georgia Tech home and have shaped the modern world, with a sleek, contemporary look that portrays the Institute’s vital role in framing the technological future of the 21st century and beyond.
By combining grey with Georgia Tech’s traditional White and Gold, a look is created that is uniquely Tech. The grey base is accented with metallic Tech Gold numerals outlined in white and metallic Tech Gold sleeve stripes bisected with white. The uniform includes Tech’s iconic interlocking GT logo on the jersey collar, the hip of the pants and on the Tech Gold helmet.