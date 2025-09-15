Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Kickoff Set for Noon

THE FLATS – No. 18/19 Georgia Tech football’s Atlantic Coast Conference road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 27 will kickoff at noon and be televised nationally on either ESPN or ESPN2, the ACC and its television partners announced on Monday.

The channel designation for Georgia Tech’s first ACC road game of the season will be finalized following the conclusion of this Saturday’s games.

Georgia Tech (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) are squaring off for the first time since Tech’s 30-16 win at Wake in 2023 and only the third time in the last 15 seasons. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 24-8.

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016 and with its highest national ranking since 2015, Georgia Tech closes a three-game homestand this Saturday when it hosts Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff for Georgia Tech’s Family Weekend/First Responders Day game is set for 4:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

