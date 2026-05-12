Kickoff Time Set for Georgia Tech’s Season Opener vs. Colorado

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2026 season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on ESPN, Disney (ESPN’s parent company) announced during its annual ad sales up front presentation on Tuesday.

The opener marks the second-straight year that the Yellow Jackets will begin the season under the lights against Colorado. Last season, Georgia Tech topped the Buffaloes, 27-20, in Boulder, Colo., on the first Friday night of the season (Aug. 29). 3.74 million viewers tuned in on ESPN, making it the second-most-watched Friday game of the 2025 regular season on any network (outside of Thanksgiving weekend) and ESPN’s ninth-most-viewed regular-season game overall in 2025.

This season’s matchup is the first game of Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026. After the opener against Colorado, the Yellow Jackets hosts another premium non-conference matchup versus Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 12. The home slate also includes Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, the only way to guarantee seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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