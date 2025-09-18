Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

It was a good week for Georgia Tech kickers as both current GT kicker Aidan Birr and former GT kicker Harrison Butker delivered 50+ yard kicks for their teams. All that and more in this week’s edition of #ProJackets Football report.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots: Did not appear in 33-27 Dolphin’s loss.

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 2 for 2 on extra points and hit a 56-yard field goal in 20-17 Chiefs loss.

Week 3: at New York Giants (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 2: at New York Jets: 1 catch for 5 yards in 30-10 Bills victory. Hawes has quickly become a favorite among his teammates, “The best blocker of a young guy that I’ve ever seen — and I don’t underestimate that and I’m not sugarcoating that. I’m not just painting that. He is one of the best blockers you will see in this game and he’s with us,” Bills standout offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons: 9 carries for 30 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards in 22-6 Vikings loss. With the injury to Aaron Jones, Mason will be leaned on much more in the Vikings offense over the next few weeks.

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 2: vs. New York Giants: 3 total tackles in 40-37 Cowboys overtime win.

Week 3: at Chicago Bears (Sunday 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots: Did not appear in 33-27 Dolphin’s loss.

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins: did not appear due to injury in 33-27 Patriots victory.

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Sept. 20 vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of this week’s Hike and Spike package, which includes tickets to Saturday’s football game versus Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Friday’s highly anticipated volleyball showdown versus archrival Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Click HERE for more on Hike and Spike special offer.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

