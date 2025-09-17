More National Honors Roll in for Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – National honors continued to roll in for 18 th -ranked Georgia Tech football on Wednesday, as quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week and defensive back Omar Daniels (Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County H.S.) was tabbed as the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, which honors college football’s defensive player of the week.

King earned the Manning Award QB of the Week honor by winning a fan vote over this week’s other seven Manning Award Stars of the Week . The redshirt senior accounted for 314 total yards (211 yards on 20-of-28 passing and rushing for 103 rushing yards on a career-high 25 carries) in the heart-stopping win over longtime rival Clemson. He was at his best in fourth quarter, opening the period with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-14 lead then, after Clemson knotted the score at 21-21 with 3:26 to go in the ballgame, leading the Jackets into field goal range, setting up Aidan Birr’s game-winning 55-yarder. King accounted for 36 of Tech’s 38 yards on the final possession (18 passing, 18 rushing) and picked up two key first downs with runs of 9 and 4 yards on third-and-1 and third-and-2 to keep the drive alive.

Daniels led Georgia Tech’s defensive effort with a forced fumble and an interception in the win over Clemson. Both of the turnovers were crucial, as Daniels’ first-quarter forced fumble set up a field goal that gave Tech an early 3-0 lead, while the third-quarter interception in the red zone thwarted a Clemson scoring opportunity. The redshirt senior is the first Yellow Jacket to force a fumble and have an interception in the same game against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent since 2017.

King’s latest honor adds to a long list of accolades that he has received following last Saturday’s triumph, as he was also named the Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list to go along with the two Manning Award recognitions.

King and Daniels were also among four Jackets that were named ACC Players of the Week, joining Birr (ACC Specialist of the Week) and right guard Keylan Rutledge (ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week).

As a team, Tech was honored as the Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Team of the Week.

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016 and ranked No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press poll, its highest national ranking since 2015, Georgia Tech closes a three-game homestand this Saturday when it hosts Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff for Georgia Tech’s Family Weekend/First Responders Day game is set for 4:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

