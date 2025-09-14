Georgia Tech Makes 2025 Top-25 Debut

THE FLATS – Off to its first 3-0 start in nine seasons, Georgia Tech entered both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches national rankings for the first time this season on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 18 in the AP (media) poll and No. 19 by the coaches.

The national rankings are Georgia Tech’s first since it was ranked No. 23 by the AP after its 2-0 start a year ago, but marks the first time that the Yellow Jackets have been in the top 25 of both major polls since they were ranked No. 20 by both polls exactly 10 years ago, following Week 3 of the 2015 season.

Tech’s No. 18/19 ranking is also its highest since it came in at No. 14/16 after Week 2 in 2015.

Georgia Tech entered the national rankings following its 24-21 win over then-No. 12/11 Clemson on Saturday. The Jackets have received votes in both polls throughout the 2025 season, but leapt 10 spots in the AP poll and 15 positions in the coaches poll to go from unranked to inside the top 20.

The Yellow Jackets put their national rankings on the line next Saturday (Sept. 20) when they host Temple to close a three-game homestand. Kickoff for Georgia Tech’s Family Weekend/First Responders Day game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

