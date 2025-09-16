Jackets Look to Extend Bobby Dodd Win Streak to 8

TV: The CW (In Atlanta: Ch. 17 – Peachtree TV) | Channel Finder
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 138 or 194| Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2025 GT Football Info Guide
Melvin Jordan IV (0), Jordan van den Berg (99) and Georgia Tech’s defense are allowing just 17.7 points per game, down nearly eight points from a season ago. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)
• Riding its first 3-0 record in nine years and its highest national ranking in a decade, No. 18/19 Georgia Tech welcomes Temple to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for a non-conference tilt on Saturday.
• Following last Saturday’s win over then No. 12/11-ranked Clemson, Georgia Tech (3-0, 1-0 ACC) has won its first three games for the first time since it also started 3-0 in 2016.
• The Yellow Jackets also vaulted into the top 25 of both major polls with Saturday’s triumph over longtime rival Clemson. The No. 18 (AP) and No. 19 (coaches) rankings are the Jackets’ highest since they came in at No. 14/16 following the second week of the 2015 season.
• In addition to its 3-0 record and its national ranking, Georgia Tech puts a seven-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on the line on Saturday. With a win, the Jackets would match their second-longest winning streak at Bobby Dodd in the ACC era (1979-present).
• Haynes King led Georgia Tech to its fifth win over a nationally ranked team as the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback. In nine games against ranked teams at Tech, King has accounted for 2,537 yards (1,907 passing, 630 rushing) and 20 touchdowns (10 passing, 10 rushing).
• King has passed and run for at least 100 yards in each of his two games this season (at Colorado, vs. Clemson). He is one of only three players in the country with two 100-yard passing/100-yard rushing games this season (Arkansas’s Taylen Green and Tulane’s Jake Retzlaff are the others).
• King is the only player in the country this season that is averaging at least 125 passing yards and 125 rushing yards per game.
• Saturday’s matchup is the second all-time and the first in Atlanta between Georgia Tech and Temple. Temple won the first meeting, 24-2, on Sept. 29, 2019 in Philadelphia.
