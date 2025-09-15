King Brings in Haul of National Honors

THE FLATS – For the second time in his two games this season, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) is the recipient of several national honors, this time for his performance in last Saturday’s 24-21 win over No. 12/11 Clemson. After accounting for 314 yards of offense in the Yellow Jackets’ victory, King has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list and the Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

King earned the honors after throwing for 211 yards on 20-of-28 passing and rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 25 carries in the heart-stopping win over longtime rival Clemson.

King was at his best in fourth quarter, opening the period with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-14 lead then, after Clemson knotted the score at 21-21 with 3:26 to go in the ballgame, leading the Jackets into field goal range, setting up Aidan Birr’s game-winning 55-yarder.

King accounted for 36 of Tech’s 38 yards on the final possession (18 passing, 18 rushing) and picked up two key first downs with runs of 9 and 4 yards on third-and-1 and third-and-2 to keep the drive alive.

King was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list after accounting for 299 yards of offense (156 rushing, 143 passing) and scoring three rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 45-yard touchdown run with 1:05 to go in Tech’s season-opening win at Colorado.

By virtue of being a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list and a Manning Award Star of the Week, he is in contention for both awards’ Player of the Week honors, which will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Fans are encouraged to vote for King as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week by clicking HERE before voting closes on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016 and ranked No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press poll, its highest national ranking since 2015, Georgia Tech closes a three-game homestand this Saturday when it hosts Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff for Georgia Tech’s Family Weekend/First Responders Day game is set for 4:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

