The Last Word Before Game 3 vs. Clemson

***Traffic Alert*** WHITEOUT (Wear White)

Georgia Tech Football (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 12/11 Clemson (1-1, 0-0 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 13 · 12:00 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
After a three-year hiatus, the Whiteout game, a longtime Georgia Tech football tradition, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this Saturday. All fans are encouraged to wear white to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the Whiteout contest. Tech’s tradition of Whiteout games began in 2008, when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 20 Miami (Fla.), 41-23. Tech went on to officially declare an annual Whiteout game 12 times in 14 years, with memorable Whiteouts including a 30-27 win over Clemson in 2009 (a precursor to that year’s ACC Championship Game between the same two teams), a 28-17 victory over Miami in 2014 and, perhaps most notably, the Jackets’ 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” triumph over No. 9 Florida State in 2015.

 

THE UNIFORM

 

 

