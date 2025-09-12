The Last Word Before Game 3 vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech Football (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 12/11 Clemson (1-1, 0-0 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 13 · 12:00 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ESPN| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
After a three-year hiatus, the Whiteout game, a longtime Georgia Tech football tradition, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this Saturday. All fans are encouraged to wear white to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the Whiteout contest. Tech’s tradition of Whiteout games began in 2008, when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 20 Miami (Fla.), 41-23. Tech went on to officially declare an annual Whiteout game 12 times in 14 years, with memorable Whiteouts including a 30-27 win over Clemson in 2009 (a precursor to that year’s ACC Championship Game between the same two teams), a 28-17 victory over Miami in 2014 and, perhaps most notably, the Jackets’ 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” triumph over No. 9 Florida State in 2015.
THE TRAILER
THE UNIFORM
Gearing up ⛓️
🎟️ https://t.co/RklI8Qssoy#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/KudxNoQt2j
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 🤫🪡
Game 3 Combo vs Clemson#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/AGybthEG26
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
details 🔎#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/MDXrONEKGS
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
THE CAPTAINS
MORE BUZZ
𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐬
🆚 Clemson
🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 13
🕝 12:00 pm
🏟️ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
⚪️ White Out
📺 @espn
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/J0R2Ze6hVL
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 8, 2025
The ACC Huddle LIVE from ATL 🐝 @GeorgiaTechFB | @GTAthletics pic.twitter.com/Ji7xVFFPGJ
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 8, 2025
Welcome to our house 😎 @official_flo is pullin' up for for HBP on Saturday 🎤
📍 North Ave
⌚️ 9:30 a.m. (following Yellow Jacket Alley)
🏈 @GeorgiaTechFB 🆚 @ClemsonFB
📰 https://t.co/RfSC7hGmdl
🎟️ https://t.co/xs8BU7khZh
🚙 Driven by @Hyundai #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0XtBWS3xy8
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 8, 2025
WEAR WHITE. BEAT CLEMSON.
🎟️ https://t.co/RklI8Qssoy#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Uf2C7ovBUm
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 9, 2025
Home Field pic.twitter.com/86MXoSzOR0
— Coach Brent Key (@CoachBrentKeyGT) September 10, 2025
“We’re like the Baskin Robbin’s … 36 flavors of counter.” 🤣🤣🤣 loved this from @GeorgiaTechFB’s Coach Key! https://t.co/iY0O1DhHuy pic.twitter.com/QjMwtHqTjf
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 11, 2025
"They deserve these moments….I have a lot of trust in this football team." @CoachBrentKeyGT on the balance of embracing the spotlight ahead of @GeorgiaTechFB matchup with Clemson while preparing for every game the same way.
Our @wsbtv exclusive airs Saturday at 11am. pic.twitter.com/O6S3ZvIODw
— Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) September 10, 2025
Same Jy, same 🥹💤#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FPbIrxgn1f
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
The Whiteout Returns Saturday.
🎟️https://t.co/RklI8QrUz0#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/qF7vKoawcS
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔 📺@theACC Huddle is 𝘉𝘈𝘊𝘒 on The Flats❕Head to Tech Tower Lawn starting at 10 a.m. during HBP on Saturday to catch the show and have a chance for some free breakfast and t-shirts 🍳👕#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/oh2K7LiNgi
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 11, 2025
🍎𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗬𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦 📏
To kick off #ExtraYardWeek, @CFPExtraYard for Teachers will recognize Tina Wilkinson during the game this Saturday! Wilkinson was nominated by Ronnie Thomas. Congratulations, Tina!
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Xqtvep9ANv
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2025
It probably escaped your attention so far. But this season, @GeorgiaTechFB is paying respect to its top special teamers — by paying tribute to the school’s past.
“Inside The Chart” on a new tradition the Jackets hope will stick around (literally): https://t.co/WRJxjScsEc
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) September 11, 2025
Scenes from @CoachBrentKeyGT Coach’s Show last night 📸
Great turnout on Fraternity Row 🤝#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/QbPOZ1G2uW
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 12, 2025
.@Daylon_1 joins @andydemetra on this week’s Tech Talks to discuss the newest addition to the @GeorgiaTechFB helmets of special teamers and the Tech history it represents.
Presented by @egpatlanta#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0XbwtP06mo
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 12, 2025
Two of the best QBs in the nation.
One conference showdown.
It all goes down tomorrow ⏳ pic.twitter.com/zE9fx9joSA
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 12, 2025
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Fans can still catch all of the exciting action of Georgia Tech football at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025, with prorated season tickets, ACC Packs and single-game tickets all still on sale.
Prorated season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ five remaining games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson (Sept. 6), Virginia Tech (Oct. 11), Syracuse (Oct. 25) and Pitt (Nov. 22).
ACC Packs include tickets to the Jackets’ conference matchups against Clemson, VT and Syracuse. The ACC Pack offers a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices, without the commitment of a full season ticket.
For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
