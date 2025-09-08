Philo Named ACC Rookie of the Week

THE FLATS – After throwing for 373 yards – the sixth-most in Georgia Tech single-game history – in his first-career start, Georgia Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Aaron Philo (Bogart, Ga./Prince Avenue Christian School) has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Starting in place of QB Haynes King, who sat out of Saturday’s game due to a nagging lower body injury, Philo completed 21-of-28 passes for his 373 yards. He set school records for most passing yards by a freshman (true or redshirt) and most passing yards by a Yellow Jacket in his first-career start. It was the most passing yards by a Jacket since George Godsey threw for a school-record 486 yards in 2001.

On the strength of Philo’s historic performance, Georgia Tech amassed 680 yards of offense (third-most in program history), 457 total passing yards (second-most in program history) and averaged 11.9 yards per play (second-highest in program history).

This week’s selection marks the second time that Philo has been named ACC Rookie of the Week. He also earned honor as a true freshman last season, when he racked up 322 yards of total offense (265 passing, 57 rushing) and ran 18 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds to go in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-29 victory over NC State on Nov. 21, 2024.

Philo and the Yellow Jackets face longtime rival and No. 12/11-ranked Clemson this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff for the highly anticipated ACC showdown is set for noon (TV: ESPN). Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

