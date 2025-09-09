Tech Prepares for Whiteout vs. No. 12/11 Clemson

TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 371 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2025 GT Football Info Guide
Georgia Tech’s 457 passing yards and 11.9 yards per play in last Saturday’s 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb both rank second in program history. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)
- For the first time in five years, Georgia Tech hosts longtime rival and No. 12/11-ranked Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday.
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 for the second-straight season and rides a six-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium into Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup.
- The Yellow Jackets put a 6-1 record against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents under head coach Brent Key on the line against the 12/11 Tigers.
- Georgia Tech brings a top-10 offense into Saturday’s showdown with Clemson. The Yellow Jackets rank 10th nationally in total offense, averaging 5 yards per game, and also feature top-25 national rankings in rushing offense (21st – 247.5 ypg), passing offense (22nd -300.0 ypg) and passing efficiency (25th – 176.0 rat- ing). The Jackets also rank just outside of the top 25 in scoring offense (43.0 ppg).
- The Yellow Jackets’ offensive output has been driven by the play off their offensive line and, in particular, their evasion of negative plays. Tech is one of only 12 teams that has not surrendered a sack this season and also ranks in the top five nationally with just five tackles for loss allowed.
- Georgia Tech and Clemson are meeting for the 90th time overall but the first time since 2023 and the first time at Bobby Dodd Stadium since Last season, the Yellow Jackets and Tigers did not square off for the first time since 1982 due to the ACC’s new scheduling model. The teams’ last matchup in Atlanta in 2022 was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Aflac Kickoff Game.
- Tech holds a 50-36-2* advantage in the all-time series between the two programs but Clemson has won nine in a row in the series.
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Fans can still catch all of the exciting action of Georgia Tech football at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025, with prorated season tickets, ACC Packs and single-game tickets all still on sale.
Prorated season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ five remaining games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson (Sept. 6), Virginia Tech (Oct. 11), Syracuse (Oct. 25) and Pitt (Nov. 22).
ACC Packs include tickets to the Jackets’ conference matchups against Clemson, VT and Syracuse. The ACC Pack offers a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices, without the commitment of a full season ticket.
For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.