Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

The NFL is back and the #ProJackets made their presence felt across the league. Time to catch up with GT alumni headed into Week 2

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season



Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts: Did not appear in the Dolphins’ loss

Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. – TV: FOX)



HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season



Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 3 for 3 on field goals in 27-21 Chiefs’ loss.

Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)



JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season



Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 catch for 29 yards in 4th quarter of 41-40 Bills’ comeback victory.

Week 2: vs. New York Jets (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)



JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season



Week 1: vs. Chicago Bears: 15 carries for 68 yards and a catch for 7 yards in 27-24 Vikings’ victory.

Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)



JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season



Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Did not appear in 24-20 Cowboys’ loss.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX



DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season



Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts: Did not appear in 33-8 Dolphins’ loss.

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)



KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season



Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 29 defensive snaps with 1 solo tackle in 20-13 Patriots’ loss.

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)



Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Fans can still catch all of the exciting action of Georgia Tech football at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025, with prorated season tickets, ACC Packs and single-game tickets all still on sale.

Prorated season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ five remaining games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson (Sept. 6), Virginia Tech (Oct. 11), Syracuse (Oct. 25) and Pitt (Nov. 22).

ACC Packs include tickets to the Jackets’ conference matchups against Clemson, VT and Syracuse. The ACC Pack offers a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices, without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

