Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech Football Saturday

Football Gameday 101 Parking (7 a.m.) MARTA Helluva Block Party ft. Flo Rida (8 a.m.)

THE FLATS – The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity on the I-75/I-85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend. Unfortunately, these activities will likely impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Clemson football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (Noon kickoff).

Here is information to be aware of to navigate getting to and from campus on gameday.

LANE CLOSURES ON I-75/I-85 CONNECTOR

Friday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

  • 4 northbound lanes will be closed from Fair Drive to 17th

Saturday, Sept. 13 – 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 3 southbound lanes from Deering Road to University Avenue will be closed.

Additional Information

  • Expect heavy traffic and congestion throughout Midtown and Downtown Atlanta on Saturday due to both planned lane closures on the I-75/I-85 Connector and several large events, including the Georgia Tech-Clemson game.
  • Lane closures will make exiting I-75/I-85 at/near Georgia Tech’s campus slower and more complicated.
  • Impacts are subject to change due to weather and/or unexpected operational delays.

FANS DRIVING TO SATURDAY’S GAME ARE ENCOURAGED TO:

  • DEPART FOR CAMPUS EARLY!!! All Georgia Tech parking areas open at 7 a.m. and Helluva Block Party ft. Flo Rida begins at 8 a.m.
  • Consider taking alternate routes to campus.
  • Consider leaving vehicles at home and utilizing MARTA/rideshare.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

RIDESHARE

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

PARKING

Single-game parking is still available on and near Georgia Tech’s campus.

Click HERE to purchase a single-game parking pass and click HERE for full information on parking, including a parking shuttle map and walking distances from parking areas to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

